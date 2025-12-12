Brean Capital, LLC: Brean Capital to Acquire Depository & Insurance Investment Banking, Equity Research, and Institutional Equity Sales Businesses from Janney Montgomery Scott

Acquisition significantly expands Brean Capital's financial institutions franchise and strengthens its leadership position in depository and insurance advisory

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Brean Capital, LLC ("Brean Capital"), a leading independent investment bank focused on capital markets and advisory services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Depository & Insurance Investment Banking, Equity Research, and Institutional Equity Sales businesses from Janney Montgomery Scott LLC ("Janney"). The transaction brings to Brean Capital a team of approximately 50 investment bankers, research analysts, and institutional sales professionals with deep sector expertise and a long track record of advisory excellence.

The incoming team includes respected sector specialists across depository and insurance investment banking, supported by established equity research and institutional sales professionals serving a wide range of financial institution clients nationwide. These individuals bring nationally recognized capabilities in M&A advisory, capital raising, equity research, and institutional distribution, and expand Brean Capital's presence across key financial hubs including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago and San Francisco.

"We are proud to welcome this exceptionally talented team to Brean Capital," said Robert Fine, Chief Executive Officer and a principal owner of Brean Capital. "Their sector leadership and long-standing client relationships are perfectly aligned with our vision for the continued expansion of our financial institutions platform. This acquisition significantly enhances our advisory capabilities across depository and insurance markets and positions Brean Capital to deliver even greater insight, execution, and value to clients across the country."

"We are excited to join a firm with the focus and resources to support our clients and accelerate the growth of our platform," said Matt Veneri, Head of Investment Banking at Janney. "Brean Capital has an entrepreneurial culture and a long track record in the financial institutions space. We look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success and bringing enhanced capabilities to our clients."

"We have long admired the Janney team's quality of work, the strength of their client relationships, and their deep understanding of financial institutions," added Peter McNierney, Executive Managing Director at Brean Capital. "We believe the cultural fit is excellent, and the integration will allow for even greater collaboration and value creation for our clients."

Over the past several years, the incoming Janney teams have executed more than 300 capital markets and M&A transactions totaling roughly $20 billion, consistently ranking among the nation's most active advisors in community bank M&A and capital raising. They also provide equity research coverage for 140+ publicly traded depository and insurance companies, making them a significant contributor to the sector's research landscape.

Brean Capital's expanded platform will now comprise more than 225 professionals across investment banking, equity research, and institutional sales, serving corporate, institutional, and municipal clients nationwide.

About Brean Capital

Founded in 1973, Brean Capital is an independent investment bank that delivers high-quality investment ideas and comprehensive banking services to institutional investors and corporate clients. The firm provides Fixed Income Strategy as well as corporate finance and advisory investment banking. Its fixed income business spans sales, trading, and banking across a broad range of products, including mortgage- and asset-backed securities, U.S. Treasuries and government agency securities, structured products, corporate bonds, and municipal securities.

