Equity Union Real Estate Introduces Equity Union Impact - a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit to Advance Community Support Across California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Equity Union Real Estate is proud to announce the establishment of Equity Union Impact, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to deepening the firm's long-standing commitment to community service and providing local support across the region.
Our Mission
Equity Union Impact was created to "raise funds, create awareness, support deserving causes and organizations, and to give back to the families in need within the communities we serve", said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union. It is a fully recognized charity by the IRS, with contributions to Equity Union Impact are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.
Empowering Communities Through Local Ambassadors
To ensure deep local engagement and meaningful impact, Equity Union Impact will leverage the efforts of a network of Ambassadors - Equity Union agents representing key regions across California. These Ambassadors will lead outreach, coordinate initiatives, and act as liaisons between the nonprofit and the communities.
Ambassadors for 2026 include:
Joanne?Littman - Calabasas
Patti & Autumn?Mardell - Encino
Julia?Lawson - Palm Desert & La Quinta
Robert?Shanahan - Palm Springs & Rancho Mirage
Albert?Rodriguez - Santa Clarita Valley
Elle?Jones - Sherman Oaks
Barry?Gussow - Toluca Lake
Lisa?Osborn - Westlake Village
Susan?Marozik - Westside, Los Angeles
These agents reflect Equity Union's broad footprint, spanning from Ventura County through the Coachella Valley and across central and western Los Angeles.
A Step Forward in Equity Union's Community Commitment
With over 950 agents and 12 offices across California, Equity Union has built its reputation on service, support, and local expertise. Equity Union Impact formalizes the company's philanthropic vision - translating business success into community betterment. Through funding, awareness campaigns, and partnerships with local organizations, the nonprofit will support families and causes in need, promote stability, and foster long-term community investment. "This is more than a charitable foundation," said Hartouni. "Equity Union Impact embodies our core belief that success in real estate must include giving back to the communities that trust us."
Get Involved or Partner with Us
Equity Union Impact welcomes philanthropic contributions, community partners, and individuals interested in supporting its mission. For more information, or to explore collaboration opportunities, please visit www.equityunion.com/eu-impact
Contact Information
Dan Stueve
Senior Vice President, General Manager
dan@equityunion.com
(310) 595-5875
