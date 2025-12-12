The European Commission says its new grids package includes €240 billion ($281.8 billion) for hydrogen networks to 2040, alongside fresh Italian State aid for clean tech deployment. The European Commission said €1.2 trillion will be needed in EU electricity grids through 2040, including €240 billion for hydrogen networks, as it launched its European Grids Package. The package outlines plans to strengthen cross-border infrastructure planning, accelerate permitting, improve cost- and benefit-sharing, and bolster resilience and security. In addition, the commission announced streamlined approval ...

