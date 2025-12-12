Colossal Foundation Commits $500,000 to Restore Sacred Condor to Ancestral Nez Perce Skies

Decade-long partnership supports tribally led effort to return North America's largest land bird to Hells Canyon

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / The Colossal Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable organization associated with Colossal, the de-extinction company, today announced a $500,000, ten-year commitment to the Nez Perce Tribe's Wildlife Division to advance the recovery and reintroduction of the Critically Endangered California condor (Gymnogyps californianus), known in the Nez Perce language as qú'nes.

With a wingspan of nearly 10 feet, the California condor is North America's largest land bird. By 1982, its population had fallen to just 22 birds due to habitat loss, lead poisoning, and other human-caused threats. Today roughly 560 condors exist, about 360 in the wild.

For the first time in over 125 years, qú'nes is poised to return to its northernmost range as soon as 2031. Led by the Nez Perce Tribe (Nimíipuu), this historic reintroduction aims to restore a species that is both ecologically essential and culturally sacred, establishing the first Inland Northwest population.

"Since time immemorial, the Nimíipuu (Nez Perce) people and qú'nes (condor) have shared this landscape," said Eric Kash Kash, Director of the Nez Perce Tribe Wildlife Division. "Its return represents both ecological restoration and spiritual renewal for our people and the land."

Since 2016, the Tribe's Wildlife Division has conducted rigorous assessments confirming that the Hells Canyon ecoregion provides ideal habitat for a reintroduced condor population. This scientific work complements traditional ecological knowledge reflected in the naming of a local canyon as ananasocum, meaning "the place where condors used to be" in the Nez Perce language.

Colossal Foundation's investment will accelerate the final, critical phase: completing reintroduction plans, scaling the "Get the Lead Out" campaign to guarantee a lead-free food web, and strengthening local capacity through hiring and training dedicated tribal biologists.

"The Nez Perce are leading one of the most visionary species recovery projects in North America," said Matt James, Chief Animal Officer at Colossal Biosciences and Executive Director of the Colossal Foundation. "Their leadership demonstrates how cultural knowledge and cutting-edge science together can reweave the living fabric of ecosystems."

The project is further strengthened by INDIGENOUS LED, a founding member of Colossal's Indigenous Council dedicated to advancing Indigenous-led conservation. This collaboration builds on the Colossal Foundation's Species Reintroduction Fund and reaffirms Colossal's partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe, who sit on Colossal's Indigenous Council.

The Nez Perce Tribe Wildlife Division works to protect, restore, and enhance fish and wildlife resources. Grounded in the cultural values of the Nimíipuu, the Division utilizes the best available science and traditional ecological knowledge to manage species and habitats within the Tribe's ancestral homelands.

INDIGENOUS LED was founded by Indigenous People for Indigenous People to elevate the power of Indigenous-led conservation to address our planetary and relationship crises.

