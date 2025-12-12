DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal "Maximalist" Capsule Collection - Celebrating Bold Glamour Looks & High-Shine Designs To Stand Out This Holiday Season

Latest "New & Now" limited-edition collection features stunning dresses featuring sequins, metallics, statement silhouettes, and full-out sparkle from bridal, bridesmaids, occasionwear, and accessories

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, today debuted its newest limited inventory capsule collection, "Maximalist." As part of its "New & Now" monthly limited-edition edit of trending dresses and styles designed for the shopper who loves bold glamour and red-carpet drama, Maximalist delivers high-impact shine across bridal, bridesmaids, wedding guest looks, and statement occasionwear. Available in stores and online for a limited time, the capsule brings runway sparkle to the holiday and New Year's Eve season. To book your free appointment, find a store or shop online at davidsbridal.com .

The Maximalist capsule celebrates confidence, individuality, and full-volume expression, tapping into the growing demand for show-stopping fashion. With sequins, metallics, shimmer satins, and crystal embellishments, the collection is made for holiday entrances, festive gatherings, and end-of-year celebrations.

"With Maximalist, we wanted to deliver a collection that's all about bold glamour and unforgettable looks, whether you're a soon-to-be bride, attending a holiday party or wedding to New Year's Eve events," said Heather McReynolds, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Planning and Product Development at David's Bridal. "This capsule is made for the customer who loves making an entrance and choosing looks that feel as striking as the moment."

The Maximalist collection features:

Statement Silhouettes : metallic minis, sequin gowns, metallic bridesmaid dresses, and dramatic embellished bridal looks designed to command the room.

Luxe, High-Impact Fabrics: Sequins, metallic satins, bold laces, shimmer fabrics, and crystal accents that elevate every movement.

Bold Design Details: Statement slits, dramatic sleeves, deep necklines, layered sparkle, and sculptural shapes.

Glam Styling Touches: Oversized earrings, crystal clutches, sparkle veils, bold makeup, and glamorous accessories that complete the full maximalist moment.

Inspired by red carpet icons, holiday parties, New Year's Eve glamour, and gala season, the assortment spans multiple categories, including bridal, bridesmaids, occasionwear, and accessories.

Maximalist Collection is in stock and available in sizes 0-30W, offering an inclusive range for every customer seeking standout style. Prices begin at $99.95 for bridesmaids and occasion pieces, with bridal gowns starting at $999. All Maximalist purchases earn rewards through the industry-leading David's Diamond Loyalty Program , with nearly three million members earning points toward exclusive perks, including a free vacation or honeymoon.

The Maximalist capsule is now live on DavidsBridal.com and available in all retail locations nationwide . Customers can book an appointment or shop the collection in-store or online while styles last.

For additional assets, please seethe media kit here .

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok, and LinkedIn.

