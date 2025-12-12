Entergy Corporation: Entergy Sponsors the 52nd Bayou Classic, Empowering Vulnerable Communities Through Active Engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Entergy recently sponsored the 52nd Bayou Classic, a celebration honoring the rich heritage and legacy of America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). As part of our commitment to education and community support, we contributed $100,000 - $50,000 each for Southern University and A&M College and Grambling State University.

Entergy is proud to continue our longstanding collaboration with HBCUs, through which we have created more opportunities for students to thrive. Our commitment to powering life extends beyond providing energy; it embodies our dedication to uplifting the communities we serve.

The Bayou Classic not only highlights exceptional athletic talent but also pays homage to the enduring traditions, achievements and contributions of HBCUs to American society. It also serves as an opportunity to spread awareness to fan goers about the essential programs Entergy provides to help uplift our communities.

At the Bayou Classic Fan Festival, Entergy's Consumer Advocacy and Programs team hosted an engaging booth for The Power to Care, attracting thousands of fans from the region. Joined by Entergy lineworkers from across Southeast Louisiana, we shared the inspiring story of The Power to Care and explained how the program provides emergency bill payment assistance to our most vulnerable customers, including older adults and individuals with disabilities.

"Our booth activation played a crucial role in raising awareness of The Power to Care program, effectively demonstrating how donations have a direct and positive impact on the vulnerable customers we serve in our communities," said Sandra Diggs-Miller, Entergy's vice president of consumer advocacy and programs. "Engaging with attendees allowed us to share real stories of those who benefit from our assistance, highlighting the essential support we provide to individuals in need. We are committed to expanding our efforts to make a lasting difference in the lives of our customers."

With over 200,000 attendees each year, the Bayou Classic offers unique opportunities to showcase New Orleans and Louisiana on a national stage. Entergy's sponsorship not only supports education but also fosters economic growth for the local community by increasing tourism and generating revenue for local businesses.

