Priority Tire: Cars for Christmas: The Best Gift Isn't Wrapped, It's Parked Outside

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Most people think of Christmas as a time for new phones and wrapped surprises. But for millions of families, the wish list is much simpler: reliable transportation.

It's the everyday things that become impossible, like getting to work on time, taking your kid to school, or just picking up groceries. This is why owning a reliable car is not about "want" it's about "need."

The Two Guys Garage hosts, Kevin Byrd and Willie B, have built their reputation in the garage, wrenching on countless real-world car projects, restorations, and upgrades. But this isn't your average car show; it is a mission and a belief that a reliable car isn't a luxury. It's survival, and everyone deserves a shot at keeping their life together.

For 20 years, Willie B's Cars for Christmas event has been transforming lives, giving away 70 cars yearly to families in need. Every donated car has become a second chance, giving families the independence and freedom they deserve. But the real magic happens when the keys are handed, and the engine turns on. You see hope flicker. And when they finally pull out of the driveway, it all sinks in: this is theirs. This is their way forward.

If you or someone you know needs a car, head over to the Willie B Foundation website or Facebook page and submit an application. Share your story or nominate someone who deserves a break. The Two Guys Garage are here to listen. They're committed to making sure these cars go to the families in need. Because the right help at the right time doesn't just fix a problem, it changes a life.

"When Two Guys Garage reached out about tires for this year's 'Cars for Christmas' charity event, our first question wasn't 'How much?' It was 'What size?' Because tires aren't just rubber on the road, they're the most important safety feature on any car. Being part of that effort, together with Evoluxx, is an honor for us, which is why we provided several sets of Evoluxx tires that'll keep families safe and moving for years to come." - Dimitri Chernyak, President of Priority Tire .

Cars for Christmas reminds us that the best gifts aren't always wrapped in shiny paper. Sometimes it's the ability to show up for work, for your kids, and for yourself. Check out the episode to hear the families' stories and witness the transformation firsthand. The episode premiered on December 7, 2025, on MotorTrendTV, but you can also watch it on Discovery+ and HBO Max.

