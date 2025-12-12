Anova launches a free AI-enabled patient matching solution that uses proprietary algorithms to connect patients to 200,000+ open clinical trials with high-confidence eligibility matching

The AnovaOS platform speeds trial enrollment by automating screening, integrating into existing study coordination workflows, and enabling participation in a global just-in-time research network

By removing cost barriers, Anova expands access to advanced research technology, strengthens collaboration across 60,000+ research sites and 15,000+ sponsors, and helps bring promising new therapies to patients faster

Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova), a technology-enabled CRO dedicated to improving the conduct of clinical trials, has today announced the launch of its new AI-enabled patient matching solution as part of a global just-in-time research network and clinical trial infrastructure. The solution matches patients to open and accruing clinical trials and promising investigational products for compassionate use. The platform, available at no cost to participating research sites, accelerates trial enrollment by using AI and proprietary algorithms to identify patients who meet eligibility criteria with a high degree of certainty matching demographic, molecular, and clinical history data to structured elgibility criteria from across 200,000+ open and accruing clinical trials.

Clinical trial enrollment remains one of the greatest challenges in drug development, with nearly 80% of studies experiencing delays due to recruitment difficulties. This new offering helps to address that barrier by providing research teams with an easy-to-use solution that integrates seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, streamlining the process of screening patients for trials.

The AnovaOS SaaS solution streamlines access for those involved in research, accelerates throughput of new therapies, and provides a framework for collaboration, quality evidence generation and scientific insight. The platform enables clinical trial sponsors to connect with over 60,000 research-ready clinical research sites globally. Sites are increasingly using the platform to identify clinical trial opportunities for their patients and practices.

Key features of the patient matching solution include:

Automated eligibility screening against trial protocols.

Secure, privacy-protected data handling to ensure patient confidentiality.

Real-time updates on available trials and criteria changes.

Scalable access for sites ranging from large academic centers to community practices.

"By making this solution free to access, we are empowering research sites of all sizes to connect the right patients with the right studies when treatment decisions are being made," said Christopher Beardmore, CEO and Co-founder of Anova. "The only way to present clinical trial options to patients is when the decision to select the next line of therapy is being made. That cannot be done when study teams rely on medical record review, pathology results and potential patient lists. Patients are lost to study (and lose access to promising new treatments) when that approach is used. The AnovaOS solution not only provides a study matching capability, but supports a global just-in-time network to enable access to any investigational product just-in-time, either through a clinical trial or compassionate use."

By removing cost barriers, Anova aims to broaden access to cutting-edge technology for clinical sites, foster more inclusive participation in research, help sponsors and investigators reach enrollment goals and bring promising new treatments more quickly to patients in need.

About Anova

Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova) is a technology-enabled concierge research organization committed to accelerating clinical development for start-up biopharmaceutical companies utilizing the company's proprietary technology platform (AnovaOS). For more information, please visit www.anovaevidence.com.

