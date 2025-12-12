Lawcris Unveils their MaterialHub - A Bold New Creative Space in Leeds

LEEDS, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Lawcris, a leading name in the supply of decorative panels and worktops, have launched their new MaterialHub. This inspiring new creative space designed exclusively for interior designers, architects, furniture makers and shop fitters.

In a world dominated by AI and digital design, the MaterialHUB is a bold, physical space built to bring back hands-on creativity and real-world material exploration for interior designers and specifiers.



The Lawcris MaterialHUB is a destination for imagination... with a twist. A train-themed creative hub that takes you on a journey through inspiration, materials, and innovation at every stop. Showcasing decorative panels from industry giants, the MaterialHUB is a tactile, trend-led destination, designed to empower the next generation of design thinking.

Inside, visitors will find an unrivalled selection of swatch books, coaster-size samples, perfect for moodboards, A4 takeaways, and large-scale A3 and A2 displays to experience true scale. For those who want to see the bigger picture, full sheets are showcased in the adjoining warehouse, offering designers a rare opportunity to view entire patterns and textures in person.

Lauren Barker, the person behind the design of the MaterialHUB, says, "The moment you walk in, your creative brain just explodes! The train theme is just the start... We've got actual suitcases made from decors, graffiti panels offering an urban underground edge, a control room with light displays and more inspiration than you can shake a swatch at. It's a full-on designer playground packed with the latest trends and panel tech so you'll never fall behind. You don't just visit the MaterialHUB... you experience it!"

Located in Leeds, the MaterialHub brings functionality, inspiration, and collaboration all together under one roof. This creative space is free to use and aims to help designers develop their ideas, connect with clients, and discover new materials in a fresh, engaging way.

With free access, ample parking, superfast WiFi, and barista-style coffee on tap, the MaterialHUB has been designed as the ultimate resource for professionals shaping tomorrow's interiors. Whether you're selecting decors, building client presentations, or seeking trend inspiration, the MaterialHUB is your new creative home.

Explore the Features of this Creative Playground

The MaterialHub has been thoughtfully designed with a variety of purpose-built zones that cater to every stage of the creative process:

Snack & Spec Cafe

A relaxed café-style area that offers free snacks and drinks stations and provides a welcoming environment for professionals to catch up with a colleague, sketch out ideas, or meet with new clients.

The Control Room

A fully equipped boardroom space for presentations, client meetings, and video calls. Its professional, private and practical design is ideal for making a positive first impression.

The Luggage Lounge

An informal, lounge area perfect for brainstorming sessions, team catch-ups, or casual client chats. Plus, professionals can take a break with 'The Forgotten Case', an escape-room-inspired team-building game that aims to spark creativity and boost problem-solving skills.

Sample Switchboard

Their Sample Switchboard hosts an extensive range of materials and finishes from top brands including Egger, Kronospan, Fundermax, Emporio Skin, and Hanex.

Free to Use

The MaterialHub is completely free to use and is open exclusively to interior designers, architects, and other creative professionals. To book this space, designers simply need to contact the Lawcris team.

For more information or to arrange a visit, contact materialhub@lawcris.co.uk.

About Lawcris

Lawcris is a leading UK-based supplier of premium wood-based panels and surface materials. Known for quality, service and innovation, they support interior designers and manufacturers with an extensive product portfolio and a customer-first approach.

