Marley Spoon Group SE: Marley Spoon Group SE announces measures for the financial restructuring of its German subsidiary Marley Spoon SE



12.12.2025 / 20:30 CET/CEST

Marley Spoon Group SE announces measures for the financial restructuring of its German subsidiary Marley Spoon SE Increase and extension of the loan from Runway Growth Finance until 31 December 2030 with the vast majority of the loan (including interest) being subordinated

Lenders are granted the right to convert the loan in whole or in part into shares of Marley Spoon SE, whereby the conversion right in respect of the subordinated loan amount may be exercised only once and is capped

Shares in Marley Spoon SE to be held through two holding companies

Simplified capital reduction planned at Marley Spoon SE to offset losses

Luxembourg, 12 December 2025 - Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, "Company", together with its group companies "MS Group"), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, announces that the negotiations with stakeholders on necessary financial contributions for the financial restructuring of its German subsidiary Marley Spoon SE, based in Berlin, Germany ("MSSE"), have been finalised. The Company holds 99.5% of the shares in MSSE. The investment in MSSE is a material asset of the Company and MSSE plays a central role in the MS Group. The implementation of MSSE's financial restructuring is a key factor in the Company's ongoing efforts to ensure financial sustainability and enables investments in its profitable growth.



The resolved financial restructuring of MSSE includes the following measures in particular: The term of the existing loan to MSSE as borrower and Runway Growth Finance Corp. and Runway Growth Finance L.P. (collectively "Lenders") has been extended until 31 December 2030 and increased by an amount of approx. EUR 35.1 million ("Loan"). The Lenders have declared a qualified subordination in the amount of approx. EUR 103.1 million (including accrued interest) plus future interest. Furthermore, the Lenders are granted the right to convert the Loan wholly or partially into shares of Marley Spoon SE.



The Lenders shall have the right to contribute the Loan to MSSE in exchange for the issue of (ordinary) shares of MSSE as part of a capital increase in kind. The Lenders' participation in MSSE as a result of a possible conversion of the subordinated part of the Loan may not exceed 80%; this right may be exercised only once. Additionally, the Lenders have the right to convert the part of the Loan which has not been subordinated up to an amount of about EUR 4.0 million. Any excess amounts will be posted to the capital reserve.



In this context, MSSE and the Company are to effect a simplified reduction in the share capital of MSSE from EUR 73,559,137 by EUR 53,943,369.00 to EUR 19,615,768.00. Therefore, MSSE will convene an extraordinary general meeting at short notice to resolve on the simplified capital reduction.

Furthermore, the Company has granted the Lenders the right to acquire shares in Marley Spoon Group SE (warrant) representing 1.00% of the registered share capital.



Finally, the Company is required to implement a structure required for US-based lenders. The Company will form two holding companies and contribute its shares in MSSE to one of those entities. These structural changes at Company level are intended to give the Lenders a simplified access to the secured shares in MSSE in the event of an enforcement scenario.





