Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news releases on March 13, 2025 and October 2, 2025, it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced shares for debt transaction (the "Debt Settlement") and issued to certain creditors of the Company an aggregate of 640,000 units (the "Units") at an average price of approximately $1.22 per Unit, in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $783,978. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $2.50 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. Immediately prior to the Debt Settlement, the Company had 26,905,221 Common Shares outstanding and following closing of the second tranche of the Debt Settlement, there are 27,545,221 Common Shares outstanding. The Company anticipates closing the third and final tranche of the Debt Settlement in the following weeks in order to settle additional indebtedness of $392,048 through the issuance of 522,894 Units.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a leader in fast-casual cafe / bakeries in British Columbia, driving retail expansion in vibrant communities across Canada and beyond. Purebread is committed to crafting exceptional food experiences and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

