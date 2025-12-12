Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.12.2025 22:02 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces Date of Annual Meeting and Related Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (the "Company") today announced that its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2026 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Pursuant to Section 1.16(b) of the Company's Bylaws, the advance notice deadline for stockholder nominations or other business to be properly brought before the Annual Meeting is December 22, 2025.

About Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair and management that enable it to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation.

For more information, please visit https://consensusmining.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@consensusmining.com

SOURCE: Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/consensus-mining-and-seigniorage-corporation-announces-date-of-annual-1116773

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.