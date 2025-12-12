Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces Date of Annual Meeting and Related Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (the "Company") today announced that its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2026 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Pursuant to Section 1.16(b) of the Company's Bylaws, the advance notice deadline for stockholder nominations or other business to be properly brought before the Annual Meeting is December 22, 2025.

About Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair and management that enable it to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation.

