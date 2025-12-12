Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Royal York Property Management announced it has surpassed $11 billion in assets under management, marking a significant milestone for the Canadian residential property management company. The company now manages over 25,000 rental properties across Canada, the United States, and international markets including Albania, Kosovo, Greece, and South Asia.

Royal York Property Management's Toronto headquarters coordinates operations for over 25,000 properties across North America, Europe, and South Asia.

"Fifteen years ago, I started this company with one property and a belief that landlords deserved better," said Nathan Levinson, Founder and CEO of Royal York Property Management. "Today we manage over 25,000 properties worth $11 billion across four continents."

The company currently onboards approximately 750 new properties per month. Royal York Property Management operates with in-house departments for maintenance, legal services, accounting, and customer care, enabling 24/7/365 service delivery through offices in Toronto and Tirana, Albania.

Royal York Property Management serves landlords across more than 40 Ontario communities, with plans to open 10 additional Canadian offices and 5 new European locations.

The company has announced plans for continued expansion, including 10 additional office locations across Canada and 5 new offices in Europe, specifically in Germany, Portugal, and the Netherlands. Learn more about franchising opportunities.

Nathan Levinson founded Royal York Property Management in 2010 at age 19. The company is now one of Canada's largest residential property management firm.

"Eleven billion is a milestone, not a destination," said Levinson. "The property management industry is still fragmented, still underserved by technology, still waiting for someone to set a higher standard."

Royal York Property Management offers the world's first rental guarantee program, which guarantees landlords receive rent even if tenants default. Core services include tenant placement, rent collection, maintenance coordination, legal services, and financial reporting.

About Royal York Property Management

Royal York Property Management is committed to managing investment properties with exceptional care and professionalism. With over 40 locations across North America and more than 25,000 properties leased and managed, they prioritize the needs of clients and tenants in every task, from handling maintenance emergencies to conducting tenant showings. Their mission to redefine property management is driven by innovation, transparency, and accessibility. Managing $11 billion in assets, Royal York offers services in over 20 languages, empowering both property owners and tenants. They treat every property as if it were their own, ensuring outstanding service every day. Explore career opportunities or read FAQs.

