Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates: Sperry Expands into Europe with First European Affiliate - Cream Property Advisors

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / SPERRY COMMERCIAL GLOBAL AFFILIATES (SPERRY), a leading Irvine, California-based franchisor specializing in investment sales, leasing, and asset management for commercial real estate, today announced its expansion into Europe through a new affiliate partnership with CREAM Property Advisors, headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Founded in 2004, CREAM Property Advisors has grown into one of Poland's most respected independent commercial real estate advisory firms. The company provides fully integrated leasing, property management, asset management, capital markets, and ESG advisory services - managing over 300,000 sqm of retail, office, and logistics space across the country.

As Europe's first SPERRY affiliate, CREAM marks a key milestone in the network's global growth strategy - connecting the U.S. and Asia-Pacific with Europe's fastest-growing real estate market.

"Poland has become a powerhouse within the European Union - resilient, innovative, and full of opportunity," said Grzegorz Mroczek, Co-owner & Vice President of CREAM Property Advisors. "Over the past 25 years, we've witnessed the country's transformation from a developing economy into one of Europe's most dynamic investment destinations. As SPERRY's first European partner, we are proud to represent this new chapter - linking global investors to the strength and stability of the Polish market."

Niall O'Higgins, CEO and Founder of CREAM Property Advisors, added: "Joining the SPERRY Global Network allows us to maintain our independence and identity while expanding our international reach. Our clients gain access to SPERRY's global relationships, technology, and cross-border platform - and SPERRY gains a partner with deep local insight and a proven record of performance across Poland's commercial sectors."

Mikolaj Laskowski, Head of Office Capital Markets at CREAM Property Advisors, commented: "We are excited to join a forward-thinking, dynamic network of entrepreneurial commercial property experts. This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve clients locally while connecting them to opportunities worldwide."

CREAM is widely recognized for its expertise in retail leasing and asset management, representing institutional investors, funds, and private developers in repositioning shopping centers, retail parks, and mixed-use assets throughout Poland. The firm's leadership team combines over 100 years of experience in asset restructuring, leasing, finance, and ESG innovation.

Through its proprietary E IQ platform, CREAM integrates sustainability, cost optimization, and energy performance into its management processes - helping clients future-proof their assets and achieve measurable ESG results.

Poland stands among Europe's strongest-performing economies, with GDP growth projected at 3.5% in 2025, public debt below 50% of GDP, and unemployment among the lowest in the EU. Supported by over €75 billion in EU investment funds for 2021-2027, the nation continues to expand its infrastructure, energy, and digital sectors - reinforcing its position as the economic anchor of Central and Eastern Europe.

This sustained growth mirrors CREAM'S own evolution as a trusted advisor for both domestic and international investors seeking long-term, stable, and sustainable returns.

"This partnership marks an important step in SPERRY's international expansion," said Mark Hinkins, CCIM, FRICS, Global President at SPERRY. "CREAM Property Advisors brings deep market knowledge, strong leadership, and full-service capabilities that align perfectly with our values. Their presence in Warsaw not only establishes a European hub for the SPERRY network but also creates new opportunities for cross-border investment and collaboration throughout the continent."

SPERRY offers best-in-class leasing, investment sales, property management, and commercial real estate brokerage through a global network of independently owned and operated affiliates. Founded by CEO Rand Sperry, the company is headquartered in Irvine, California, and continues to expand its global footprint across the Americas, Asia, and now Europe. Learn more at www.sperrycga.com.

Building on over two decades of market leadership, CREAM Property Advisors is a Polish-based commercial real estate advisory and management firm delivering integrated services in leasing, capital markets, property and asset management, finance, and ESG strategy. With over 1.5 billion PLN of assets under management, CREAM sets benchmarks for ESG performance, technology integration, and value creation strategies - serving institutional and private investors with global standards of professionalism. CREAM continues to connect international capital with local opportunity across Central Europe.

