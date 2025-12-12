Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTCQB: CBTTF) (the "Company"), a bitcoin company that develops and operates digital infrastructure assets, is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today (the "Meeting"), all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority to approve the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated October 30, 2025 (the "Circular").

A total of 2,291,104 subordinate voting shares and 204,278 multiple voting shares of the Company, representing 83.79% of the Company's issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, on an as-converted basis, were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors :

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as directors.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Joel Block 32,692,154 99.39% 201,253 0.61% Marcus Dent 32,859,221 99.90% 34,186 0.10% David Jacques 32,701,158 99.42% 192,249 0.59% Matthew Kita 32,799,952 99.72% 93,455 0.28% Thomas Masiero 32,857,126 99.89% 36,281 0.11% Jialin (Gavin) Qu 32,779,506 99.65% 113,901 0.35%

Appointment of Auditors



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld SRCO Professional Corporation 33,318,204 99.93% 23,156 0.07

Approval of Amended Long-Term Incentive Plan



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Approval of Amended Long-Term Incentive Plan 32,697,412 99.40% 0 0%

About Cathedra Bitcoin Inc.

Cathedra develops and operates power and digital infrastructure assets across North America. The Company hosts bitcoin mining clients across its portfolio of four data centers (45 MW total) in Tennessee and Kentucky. Cathedra also operates a fleet of proprietary bitcoin mining machines at its own and third-party data center, producing approximately 400 PH/s of hash rate. Cathedra is headquartered in Vancouver and its subordinate voting shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CBIT and in the OTC market under the symbol CBTTF. For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.

