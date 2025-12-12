Belém, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - As featured in a report published by The Icons, Aquacendo announced the official debut of its new Aquacendo LightUp Filtered Bottle at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30). The product represents the company's latest effort to deliver practical, design-led tools that strengthen climate resilience and expand access to essential daily resources in underserved communities.





Combining two vital functions-clean water access and solar-powered lighting-within a single portable device, the LightUp Filtered Bottle was engineered for durability and long-term usability. It is intended for individuals and communities where stable access to safe drinking water and nighttime illumination remains limited.

The bottle features a multi-layer filtration system with a replaceable cartridge, along with a compact solar panel positioned on the top. The solar panel powers an integrated LED light, allowing users to generate illumination during the day for safe nighttime mobility, reading, or basic household tasks. Lightweight and highly portable, the design reflects Aquacendo's commitment to accessible, environmentally conscious product innovation.

Beyond its COP30 debut, Aquacendo has partnered with NGOs and international organizations to distribute LightUp Filtered Bottles across regions including Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. These initiatives align with the company's mission to widen access to essential tools that improve everyday living conditions and support resilience in low-infrastructure environments.

"Aquacendo is dedicated to creating solutions that address essential needs through thoughtful engineering and global collaboration,"said Ray Ko, Founder of Aquacendo.

"Launching the LightUp Filtered Bottle at COP30 underscores our commitment to developing scalable, community-centered technologies."

Aquacendo will continue working with NGOs, foundations, and educational partners to expand access to its products and explore further applications of integrated water-and-light solutions.

