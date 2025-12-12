Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") advises that, further to its news release dated November 3, 2025, it will not be proceeding with the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

About KO Gold Inc.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold presently, has four 100%-owned prospecting and exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 400 km2. The Company's Smylers, Hyde and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. The Company also has an NSR on three additional permits, Garibaldi, Raggedy Range, and Rough Ridge South totaling 340km2. KO Gold has spent over C$3M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past five years including RC and diamond drilling on its Smylers EP.

