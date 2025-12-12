Forbes 2025 Top Charities: Direct Relief Ranks #5 with 100% Efficiency Rating

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Direct Relief has been ranked as the fifth-largest charity in the United States and recognized as one of the most effective stewards of private donations, according to Forbes' 2025 annual list of the 100 Top U.S. Charities, which ranks organizations by private donations.

Forbes awarded Direct Relief a 100% rating for fundraising efficiency, highlighting the organization's minimal fundraising costs relative to private donations, and a?99% score for charitable commitment, reflecting the proportion of expenses allocated directly to its charitable mission.

2025 Top 10 Charities

Rank Organization Private Donations Fundraising Efficiency (%) Charitable Commitment (%) 1 Feeding America $4.961B 99 98 2 Good 360 $3.236B 100 100 3 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital $2.776B 84 71 4 United Way Worldwide $2.482B 88 84 5 Direct Relief $2.389B 100 99 6 Salvation Army $2.344B 89 83 7 Habitat for Humanity International $2.002B 90 82 8 Americares $1.987B 99 98 9 Samaritan's Purse $1.706B 94 85 10 Goodwill Industries International $1.411B 98 77

Forbes. "The 100 Largest U.S. Charities." Forbes, 2025, www.forbes.com/top-charities/list/.

Globally, Direct Relief is ranked as the second-largest charity in the "International Needs" category.

While Forbes noted that cuts in U.S. government funding have forced many international organizations to scale back operations, Direct Relief's policy of declining to take government funding has enabled the organization to expand its global response efforts in 2025.

2025 Top International Charities

Int'l Rank Overall Organization Private Donations Fundraising Efficiency 1 2 Good 360 $3.236 B 100% 2 5 Direct Relief $2.389 B 100% 3 7 Habitat for Humanity International $2.002 B 90% 4 8 Americares $1.987 B 99% 5 11 Compassion International $1.312 B 88% 6 15 World Vision $932 M 85% 7 16 MAP International $931 M 99% 8 19 Task Force for Global Health $830 M 100% 9 23 Doctors Without Borders USA $756 M 85% 10 27 Convoy of Hope $685 M 95%

Forbes. "The 100 Largest U.S. Charities." Forbes, 2025, www.forbes.com/top-charities/list/.

Beyond its Forbes ranking,?Charity Navigator, the nation's leading nonprofit evaluator, awarded Direct Relief an?overall 100% charity rating?for 2025, marking its?15th consecutive Four-Star rating. This distinction underscores the organization's commitment to excellence, accountability, and measurable impact.

In addition, Charity Navigator named Direct Relief one of the?Best Humanitarian Relief Charities?for 2025, highlighting responses to?Hurricane Melissa, the?Los Angeles fires,?and the humanitarian crises in?Sudan?and?Ukraine. The designation recognizes organizations Charity Navigator deems "extraordinarily effective at what they do."

Humanitarian Impact in 2025

In 2025, Direct Relief made significant strides in advancing its global humanitarian mission, including:

Delivering Lifesaving Medicines:? In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, Direct Relief distributed 308 million defined daily doses of medicine to more than 2,636 healthcare facilities across 91 countries and all 50 U.S. states. In total, Direct Relief donated pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and supplies with a wholesale value of $1.9 billion and provided $69 million in grants to healthcare providers around the world.

Hurricane Responses:? Following Hurricane Melissa, Direct Relief dispatched?a 757 charter plane?carrying 16 tons of medicine and medical supplies to Jamaica, adding to the large quantities of medical supplies already prepositioned in the region prior to landfall, which helped ensure health providers were equipped immediately after the storm.

Los Angeles Wildfire Response: Direct Relief's response?began within hours of the first spark, with an initial focus on lifesaving support, including deploying prescription medications to shelters, field medic backpacks to first responders, and more than 140,000 N95 respirators to protect residents and emergency personnel from smoke.

Aid to Ukraine: ??Direct Relief has surpassed?more than $2 billion in medical and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine?since the war began in 2022, making it one of the largest private philanthropic supporters of the country's health system.

Largest Charitable Medicine Program in the U.S.: To help address the lack of affordable prescription medicine in the United States, Direct Relief provides needed medications to nonprofit health centers and clinics that collectively serve about one in 11 people in the country. In its 2025 fiscal year, Direct Relief's assistance to the U.S. exceeded $300 million.

Supporting Healthy Mothers:?Direct Relief supports health organizations worldwide that provide critically needed?maternal and neonatal services?throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care. In its 2025 fiscal year, Direct Relief's support of midwives helped enable more than 45,000 safe births in 17 countries.

Stewardship and Financial Transparency

Direct Relief is committed to maximizing the impact of every donation, ensuring funds are used responsibly and effectively to support those in need:

100% Allocation of Donor-Designated Funds: ?Every contribution earmarked for specific programs or emergencies is applied exclusively to those purposes, giving donors full assurance that their?intent is honored.

Independently Funded Operations: ??Direct Relief operates solely on private charitable contributions,?declining government?funding to maintain independence and focus on its mission.

Leveraging In-Kind Contributions:?Strategic partnerships with businesses and organizations amplify the impact of donations. Contributions of medicine and medical supplies,?valued at their wholesale cost, constitute the majority of Direct Relief's revenue, allowing cash donations to reach further and support more people.

Additional Nonprofit Recognition

In 2025, Direct Relief received additional independent recognition for humanitarian impact, transparency, and financial stewardship, including:

TIME Dreamer of the Year : The distinction, presented annually by TIME Magazine in collaboration with American Family Insurance, celebrates individuals and organizations who protect, restore, and champion their communities in the face of adversity.

Seoul Peace Prize : One of the world's most distinguished honors for humanitarian achievement, awarded in recognition of Direct Relief's role in advancing global health and supporting communities affected by disasters and conflict.

Platinum Transparency Seal from Candid : Signaling the highest level of openness about finances, programs, and results, and enabling donors to see clearly how resources are used.

A+ Rating from CharityWatch:?Along with inclusion on its list of top charities, reflecting exceptional program efficiency, low overhead, and disciplined use of donor funds.



Pallets of medical aid at Direct Relief's distribution center and HQ (Direct Relief photo)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Direct Relief on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Direct Relief

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/direct-relief

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Direct Relief

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/forbes-2025-top-charities-direct-relief-ranks-%235-with-100-effici-1117149