Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 12 décembre/December 2025) - Alerio Gold Corp. (ALE) has announced a name and symbol change to Lighthouse Gold Inc. (LGHT).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on December 17, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on December 16, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Alerio Gold Corp. (ALE) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Lighthouse Gold Inc. (LGHT).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 17 décembre 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 16 décembre 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date d'entrée en vigueur: Le 17 DEC 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: ALE New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: LGHT New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 531961 10 0 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 531961 10 0 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 01450V104/CA01450V1040

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)