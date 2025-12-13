Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 12 décembre/December 2025) - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSS) has announced a name and symbol change to ATERRA Metals Inc. (ATC).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on December 16, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on December 15, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Cascada Silver Corp. (CSS) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour ATERRA Metals Inc. (ATC).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 16 décembre 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 15 décembre 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date d'entrée en vigueur: Le 16 DEC 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: CSS New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: ATC New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 04681G 10 2 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 04681G 10 2 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 147150106/CA1471501066

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)