Lisa Vanderpump Hosts the Vanderpump Dog Foundation's Star-Studded 7th Annual Gala Event in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / On Thursday, December 11th, 2025, Lisa Vanderpump and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation hosted its 7th Annual Gala, presented by Sunshine Bouquet, Bloom Haus and Posh Puppy, at The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills. The purpose of the Gala was to raise awareness and the necessary funds to continue their ongoing rescue efforts, rescuing & and rehabilitating dogs both domestically and internationally.

The sold-out event kicked off at 6 pm with Red Carpet arrivals and a beautiful candlelit cocktail hour and a Silent Auction. Celebrities and attendees bid on a variety of donated items luxury items ranging from hotel stays to dog hotels and luxury beauty packages. At 7:30 pm, the doors opened to a stunning ballroom complete with beautiful flowers donated by Sunshine Bouquet Company and Bloom Haus, and candelabras, for a dinner that included music, dancing, celebrity performances, celebrity speakers, and an incredible Live Auction of one-of-a-kind experiences.

Mario Lopez, the event's host, began the evening and continued to host throughout the night. The Vanderpump Dog Foundation's founder, Lisa Vanderpump, addressed the guests, highlighting the Foundation's progress, including an update on their Emergency Medical Fund that has treated hundreds of dogs, as well as several of the incredible success stories of the 3,000+ dogs adopted to their forever homes since the Vanderpump Dog Rescue Center opened on West 3rd Street in Los Angeles in 2017,and their recent initiatives, including their China Program and Baja Mexico spay and neuter efforts, Vanderpump Nursery and their future International Initiatives. Other notable presenters included Lance Bass and Trixie Mattel. Guests were treated to incredible performances by Emma Hunton and C.J Emmons. Dinner entertainment included sets from the stunning band "VERSE" by West Coast Music who closed out the night. The LA Fire Department was honored for their service to the community and animals, receiving the Dog Heroes Award of the Year.

Many of Lisa's close friends showed up to support the cause, including a wonderful amount of celebrities who helped raise awareness on the red carpet and through social media. Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, Mario and Courtney Lopez, Trixie Mattel, Stassi Shroeder and Beau Clark, Garcelle Beauvais, Kelly Le Brock, Jon Lovitz, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, the cast of Hulu's Vanderpump Villa (Alyssa Johnston, Hagen Bach, Marciano Brunette, Gabriella Sanon, Sher Suarez, Sam Terry) and Vanderpump Rules (Marcus Johnson, Shayne Davis, Angelica Jensen, Demyana Selem, Natalie Maguire, Audrey Lingle and Venus Binkley), as well as Emma Hunton, Darren Kennedy, CJ Emmons, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, TJ Palma, Iris Kendall, Peter Madrigal, and Emmy Perry.

This event would not have been possible without the generous support of Live Auction Sponsors Sunshine Bouquet (https://sunshinebouquet.com/), Bloom Haus (https://www.kroger.com/b/bloom-haus), Planet Hollywood New York (www.planethollywood.com) and Posh Puppy (www.poshpuppyboutique.com). Other sponsors of the event included Caesars Entertainment (www.caesars.com), Hulu (www.hulu.com), Dog Mom Lifestyles (www.DogMomLifestyles.com), Lovegevity (www.lovegevity.com), societygal (societygal.com), 3 Peas in a Pod Production (www.3peasinapodproductions.com) (BILT (www.biltrewards.com), Bunim Murray (www.bunim- murray.com ) and Penthouse Paws (www.penthousepaws.com) with special thanks to Wendy & Jacques Bouthillier, Kelly Brannigan and Ariana Maack.

