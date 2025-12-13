Colombo, Sri Lanka--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - 8JJ Group, a collective of innovators from India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Singapore, is set to introduce a fresh digital experience that brings together cricket enthusiasts from across South Asia like never before.

Recognizing that cricket is a way of life for millions, 8JJ offers fans opportunities to follow, interact with, and participate in cricket in their native languages. The idea for 8JJ came from seeing how passionately people wanted more than just updates; they wanted a sense of belonging.

8JJ's integrated platform bridges this gap by providing local-language news at 8jjsports.com, live match experiences at 8jjcricket.com, and interactive games at 8jjgames.com, all aimed at fostering authentic connection, pride, and participation.





8JJ Group Announces Launch of Innovative Digital Platform to Unite Cricket Fans Across South Asia Ahead of 2026 Season

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/277838_cf1136f3341dd88e_002full.jpg

8JJ's points-based system is at the heart of the experience: fans gain meaningful recognition for their comments, predictions, and shared posts-tokens that highlight ongoing loyalty and authentic engagement.

With its official launch approaching, 8JJ is gearing up for an exciting debut in the 2026 season, and anticipation is building among cricket lovers across the region.

As 8JJ gets ready to roll out regionally, its founders emphasize a people-centered vision. They see 8JJ as more than a digital product; it's a movement to connect cultures, languages, and fans under one digital roof.

By putting community at the center, 8JJ aims to transform how South Asia experiences cricket, fostering loyalty, passion, and genuine connection beyond the matches.

About the company: 8JJ Group is a sports media startup dedicated to building genuine connections among cricket fans in South Asia. Through a blend of content, gaming, and community features, 8JJ offers a digital home for fans to connect, engage, and celebrate their passion for the game.

