Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Law Mother announces the launch of Wealthy Ever After, a new book by Pam Maass Garrett, offering families a comprehensive approach to building and protecting wealth through integrated financial, legal, and tax planning for long-term security.

A Holistic Approach to Financial Security

In Wealthy Ever After, Garrett shares insights from years of experience working with families, providing them with a comprehensive system to address financial, legal, and tax planning. By integrating these three areas, families can create a more cohesive strategy for long-term stability.

Law Mother Announces the Launch of Wealthy Ever After - A Roadmap for Building Generational Wealth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/277417_110c591614d239be_002full.jpg

"Wealthy families approach their finances with a clear, connected strategy," said Garrett. "Our goal is to help families build lasting security through a balanced approach to wealth management, including understanding financial, legal, and tax elements."

The book emphasizes practical strategies for families to protect their wealth and make informed decisions about their financial future. Garrett advocates for addressing all three pillars - financial growth, legal protections, and tax management - in harmony for a stable long-term plan.

Actionable Financial Steps for Every Family

The book outlines a three-step strategy: managing money through thoughtful habits, making informed investment choices, and establishing strong legal protections. These steps are designed to help families gain confidence in their financial decision-making.

"Wealthy Ever After provides a roadmap for families to start small and take manageable steps toward securing their future," Garrett explained. "It's about fostering healthy financial habits that build momentum over time."

The book presents achievable steps such as organizing accounts, automating savings, and reviewing legal documents, empowering families to take control of their financial future without feeling overwhelmed.

A Timely Resource for Families Seeking Financial Clarity

"Wealthy Ever After" arrives at a time when many are seeking clarity in their financial lives. By providing a simple, step-by-step system that combines financial, legal, and tax planning, Garrett offers families an opportunity to build a more secure and manageable financial future.

Law Mother Announces the Launch of Wealthy Ever After - A Roadmap for Building Generational Wealth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/277417_110c591614d239be_003full.jpg

About Law Mother

Law Mother LLC, founded by Pam Maass Garrett, is a law firm dedicated to helping families build and protect wealth through estate planning and asset protection. With offices in Colorado and Michigan, the firm provides personalized legal solutions designed to safeguard financial legacies. Garrett has helped thousands of families secure their futures by protecting their homes, savings, and children.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277417

SOURCE: Plentisoft