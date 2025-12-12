According to item 7.2.1 (iii) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer whose financial instruments are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market segment must on a continuous basis have a market value of at least EUR 10 million.
With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the following issuers shall be moved from the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market segment to Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
|Name
|Short name
|ISIN code
|Order book ID
|Hexicon AB
|HEXI
|SE0004898799
|225967
|BrightBid Group AB (publ)
|BRIGHT
|SE0017937279
|71541
|Thunderful Group AB
|THUNDR
|SE0015195888
|210109
The segment change will become effective at market open on January 2, 2026.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
