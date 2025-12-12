Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 13.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DNJ2 | ISIN: US21871X1090 | Ticker-Symbol: AS5
Tradegate
12.12.25 | 15:30
27,000 Euro
+0,37 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,80027,00012.12.
26,80026,90012.12.
PR Newswire
12.12.2025 23:51 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Corebridge Financial Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) will replace Allete Inc. (NYSE: ALE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, December 17. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners are acquiring Allete in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec 17, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Corebridge Financial

CRBG

Financials

Dec 17, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Allete

ALE

Utilities

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.