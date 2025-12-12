Company expects to emerge from Chapter 11 in coming weeks as financially stronger companyDENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modivcare Inc. (the "Company" or "Modivcare") (OTCMKTS: MODVQ), a technology-enabled healthcare services company providing a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, announced today that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has confirmed the Company's Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan"). This milestone clears the path for Modivcare to successfully emerge from Chapter 11 in the coming weeks with significantly less debt, additional liquidity and a stronger capital structure for future growth."We engaged in this restructuring to build a stronger, more sustainable organization to meet the critical needs of our members and we are pleased to have reached this significant milestone," said Heath Sampson, Chief Executive Officer and President of Modivcare. "I am grateful to our talented team for their continued hard work; our clients, transportation partners, facilities, and other vendors for their partnership; and our supporting lenders for their belief in our business. We look forward to completing this process and continuing our commitment to providing excellent service to clients and their members for years to come."Modivcare will emerge from Chapter 11 once the remaining procedural steps are concluded, which it expects will occur before the end of the year, on its established timeline. All of Modivcare's service lines will continue to operate in the ordinary course, with no expected interruption or change in access to care and a continued focus on operational excellence.Additional InformationFor more information about the Company's Chapter 11 case, including claims information, please visit veritaglobal.net/Modivcare or contact Verita, the Company's noticing and claims agent, at +1 (888) 733-1521 for U.S. and Canada or +1 (310) 751-2636 for international.Modivcare is advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Moelis & Company LLC, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP and FTI Consulting. The First Lien Agent, the First Lien Lenders and the Second Lien Noteholders executing the RSA are advised by Paul Hastings LLP and Lazard.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsStatements contained in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are identified generally by the use of the terms "intended", "expected", "estimates", "will", and "anticipates", and similar words or expressions indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectation about its ability to continue operating its business, fulfill its mission, make payments and meet obligations, and the Company's ability to implement the restructuring pursuant to the Chapter 11 cases, including the timetable of completing such transaction, if at all. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company's business and its industry, and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. The Company has provided additional information about the risks facing its business and the Company in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and in its subsequent periodic and current reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, filed by it with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in the periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identified above, which you should read in their entirety before making an investment decision with respect to the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.About ModivcareModivcare Inc. ("Modivcare" or the "Company") is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The Company's value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH) by connecting members to essential care services. By doing so, Modivcare helps health plans manage risks, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes. Modivcare is a provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care services (PCS), and remote patient monitoring solutions (RPM). To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.ContactsMedia ContactRachel Chesley / Victoria ZaharoffModivcareComms@fticonsulting.comIR ContactVeritawww.veritaglobal.net/Modivcare/Inquiry

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251212297501/en/