Karbon Capital Partners Corp. Announces Closing of $345 Million Initial Public Offering

SCRANTON, Pa., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbon Capital Partners Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the successful closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes 4,500,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option. The units began trading under the ticker symbol "KBONU" on The Nasdaq Global Market, or Nasdaq, on December 11, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "KBON" and "KBONW," respectively.

Citigroup served as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 10, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Karbon Capital Partners Corp.

Karbon Capital Partners Corp. is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The Company intends to concentrate on industries that complement its management team's background by focusing on a target business in the broadly defined energy industry. The Company will leverage the deep networks and expertise of its management team to target investments in power generation, energy infrastructure and energy technology and security sectors. The Company believes these industries have strong growth characteristics driven primarily by the expanding energy needs related to Artificial Intelligence ("AI")/data centers, Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") and their related ecosystems. The Company will target companies with strong growth prospects tied to the ever-increasing energy needs of data centers and LNG, and their related ecosystems, and seek to create significant value for its shareholders through both organic and inorganic growth strategies to further accelerate a target's penetration into its addressable markets.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the final prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

