Rottneros AB: Rottneros President and CEO Lennart Eberleh has resigned

Lennart Eberleh, President and CEO of Rottneros, has resigned to take up another position outside Rottneros, and will leave his position during the first half of 2026. A process to recruit a successor is now underway.

"Lennart has been CEO of Rottneros since 2016 and has done a solid job of developing the Group into the strong position it has today in a number of selected niches in the pulp market, together with an efficient production apparatus," says Per Lundeen, Chairman of the Board, Rottneros AB.

This information is such information that Rottneros AB is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 12 December 2025 at 19.00 by the contact person above.

Rottneros is an independent producer of market pulp. The Group comprises the parent company Rottneros AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and its subsidiaries Rottneros Bruk AB and Vallviks Bruk AB, with operations involving the production and sale of market pulp. The Group also includes Rottneros Packaging AB, a molded fiber solutions provider, the wood procurement company SIA Rottneros Baltic in Latvia, and the forestry operator Nykvist Skogs AB. The Group has approximately 276 employees and a turnover of approximately 2,7 billion SEK.