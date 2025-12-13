Statement from Yazan Al-Homsi on Stay of Quasi-Criminal Charges

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 13, 2025 / Today, the BC Prosecution Service stayed all quasi-criminal charges that had been brought against me in connection with an alleged breach of a freeze order and alleged false or misleading statements. The criminal case against me has ended and will not proceed.

From the outset, I maintained that I had not engaged in any criminal wrongdoing and that there was an innocent explanation for what occurred. I am relieved that, after a further reassessment of the evidence, Crown Counsel has stayed the prosecution.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to Joven Narwal, K.C., and his team at Narwal Litigation LLP, for their tireless work, judgment, and dedication in shepherding this matter to a just resolution.

"From the outset, this prosecution was built on tunnel vision and a fundamentally flawed investigative theory, one that attempted to transform an innocent banking error committed by the bank itself into criminal conduct by our client, despite the absence of any evidence capable of supporting that conclusion. When the truth became clear, Crown Counsel acted with integrity and terminated the prosecution," said Joven Narwal, K.C.

Although I'm grateful that the charges have now been stayed, this case has had a real impact on me, my family, and my business. We have lived under the weight of criminal allegations that, in my view, should never have been brought. The stress, reputational damage, and disruption to my work and family life over the past months have been significant. I'm thankful to finally be able to start repairing that damage and to refocus my energy on my family and on building my business.

I also acknowledge that the decision to stay charges is a serious one, and I appreciate that Crown Counsel took the time to re-examine the file and reach this conclusion carefully.

At this time, I intend to focus on moving forward and rebuilding what was affected. I won't be writing about this more.

