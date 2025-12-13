President Trump's Cannabis Decision Is Coming - And Why MMJ International Holdings Wins Either Way

12 Month Timeline - How Cannabis Rescheduling Actually Takes Effect

Announcement

President signals intent or issues executive direction

DEA Rulemaking

DEA drafts proposed rule; public notice and comment period

Final DEA Rule

DEA reviews comments and issues final scheduling decision

Federal Register Publication

Legal effective date (often immediate or 30-60 days later)

No Federal Register publication = no change in law

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / December 13, 2025 / As President Donald Trump prepares to announce a landmark decision on the federal classification of cannabis, MMJ International Holdings today affirmed its strategic position, asserting that its unique, seven year focus on FDA regulated drug development guarantees a win regardless of whether the final decision is rescheduling, delay, or stricter federal enforcement.

The Legal Illusion: Announcement Does Not Mean Instant Law

MMJ stressed that much of the public commentary on rescheduling fails to grasp the complex legal reality of the administrative process:

"The most critical point for investors to understand is this: Rescheduling is not legalization, and it does not take effect immediately. Any announcement from the White House is merely the starting gun for a lengthy process," said Duane Boise, President & CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "The law only changes once the DEA completes formal rulemaking and publishes a Final Rule in the Federal Register. Until that day, cannabis remains a Schedule I substance, and the crippling 280E tax penalty still applies to state operators."

Until the final publication is made effective:

Cannabis remains a Schedule I substance.

IRS Code 280E continues to apply to state-licensed operators.

Schedule I research restrictions remain fully in force.

The Inescapable Truth: Federal Control Favors Pharmaceutical Pioneers

While Schedule III status will provide relief to state-licensed businesses by removing 280E, it does not eliminate DEA oversight, nor does it legitimize state-legal dispensary models under federal law.

MMJ's strategy to build its platform inside the federal system gives it an insurmountable advantage:

MMJ's Core Advantage MMJ International Holdings Status State Operators' Status FDA Approval Holds INDs and Orphan Drug Designations (the Schedule III requirement) None (Retail/Wellness) Regulatory Risk Federally compliant, zero exposure to CSA criminal liability High exposure, openly violates the CSA Product Intent Pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing intent Retail distribution

"We built a federally compliant, pharmaceutical grade marijuana medicine to bring order to the chaos created by years of regulatory neglect," Boise added. "Rescheduling reduces the friction MMJ has faced, but our fundamental value proposition-built on science and FDA standards-exists regardless of the outcome. We didn't wait for the law to change; we built our company as if it already had."

The Widening Moat: Enforcement Clears the Field

Should the administration decide to pair the movement toward Schedule III with increased federal enforcement against non-compliant state markets-a move that would align federal policy with the rule of law-the competitive gap favoring MMJ widens dramatically.

Capital exits gray-market exposure.

Institutional investors demand FDA-grade compliance.

Regulatory risk premiums rise for dispensary-based models.

In this scenario, MMJ's years of regulatory discipline-from its DEA-registered Schedule I research laboratory to its commitment to GMP manufacturing -become a powerful competitive moat, securing the company's place as the sole federally scalable blueprint.

"The winners will not be those who assumed legalization. They will be those who prepared for federal control, pharmaceutical standards, and scientific proof," Boise concluded. "MMJ International Holdings did exactly that. Our science is ready, and patients with Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis cannot afford any more delay."

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings is a U.S. based biopharmaceutical company developing natural, plant-derived cannabinoid medicines for FDA approval. Its subsidiaries-MMJ BioPharma Cultivation and MMJ BioPharma Labs-operate under federal law to advance pharmaceutical soft-gel cannabinoid formulations targeting Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

