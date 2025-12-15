

Abigail Hunter-Syed, Head of OIV, speaking at The MedTech Conference 2025 (photo courtesy of MedTech Innovator)

TOKYO and WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling, has announced an additional commitment to its corporate venture capital fund, Olympus Innovation Ventures, LLC (OIV), with the launch of Olympus Innovation Ventures Fund II. Building on the success of the initial fund, Olympus will deploy $150 million to invest in promising MedTech startup companies focused on Gastrointestinal (GI), Urology and Respiratory.OIV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas, aims to generate a robust pipeline of M&A opportunities, partnerships, and valuable market insights. OIV is stage-agnostic, prioritizing early to growth-stage companies globally with therapeutic solutions for targeted medical specialties. In addition to capital, Olympus will continue to help its portfolio companies succeed by contributing its clinical and technical expertise, access to healthcare professionals and hospitals, and ability to launch and scale innovative solutions in the global market.OIV focuses on investments in passionate founders who are revolutionizing medical solutions. The fund invests in customer-driven solutions in medical devices, diagnostics and digital health. Since its inception in October 2021, OIV has made nine investments in areas such as AI workflow solutions and medical imaging agents for cancer detection.Bob White, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Olympus, said, "Our expanded venture fund commitment reflects Olympus' deep dedication to innovation and growth. By supporting visionary innovators and breakthrough technologies over time, we aim to accelerate solutions that improve patient outcomes and strengthen our leadership in MedTech."Cerity Partners Ventures (Cerity), a firm specializing in corporate venture capital, will continue to help manage the Olympus venture fund. Cerity will work closely with senior executives of Olympus in all aspects of operating the fund."The Cerity Partners Ventures team is excited to continue working with Olympus, leveraging our collective technical strengths, industry relationships, and subject matter expertise to fund and support leading entrepreneurs," noted Kindra Tatarsky, Partner at Cerity Partners Ventures. "This fund will build on Olympus Innovation Ventures' mission to be the partner of choice for innovators, creating a competitive advantage for their startups."Gabriela Kaynor, Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Olympus and Chair of the OIV Investment Committee, said, "With an additional commitment to corporate venture capital, we will continue to make investments in startup teams who are building unique solutions in endoscopy-enabled care. Olympus Innovation Ventures investments help accelerate our progress toward developing the endosuite of the future with capabilities for early detection, diagnosis, and advanced therapies powered by AI, robotics, and beyond."Olympus remains committed to strengthening its market leadership through innovation, strategic partnerships, and investment in breakthrough technologies. Moving forward, OIV will continue to support Olympus' commitment to elevating unique capabilities and drive growth in the global MedTech ecosystem.For more information, please visit: olympusamerica.com/olympus-innovation-ventures or email: ventures@olympus.com.About Cerity Partners VenturesCerity Partners Ventures partners with corporations to help launch and manage their venture capital programs. CPV works closely with each corporation to achieve the financial and strategic benefits from venture capital investments. The firm is a Registered Investment Adviser and maintains offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. More information on CPV can be found at https://ceritypartners.com/corporations/corporate-venture-capital/About OlympusAt Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-global.com/ and follow our global LinkedIn accounts.Media contact:Mail: Global-Public_Relations@olympus.comOlympus Corp [TYO: 7733] [ADR: OLYMY] [STU: OLY1] [FRA: OLYS] https://www.olympus-global.comSource: OlympusCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.