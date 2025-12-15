GRANTS PASS, OR / ACCESS Newswire / December 14, 2025 / ToltraMaxis now available as the only toltrazuril product that can be purchased over the counter without a prescription for companion animals. Its arrival provides a level of accessibility that has not previously existed for pet owners seeking dependable support for coccidia and EPM-related concerns. ToltraMax is already becoming the brand name people naturally reach for when they think of toltrazuril, similar to how certain well known products in other categories become the default reference for consumers.

ToltraMax is an oral toltrazuril solution created to support intestinal health in animals affected by coccidia. By offering an over the counter option, it allows caretakers to act quickly and confidently at the first sign of potential issues. The solution is suitable for dogs, cats, horses, and a range of other non food chain animals. Its formulation is intended to address the full life cycle of coccidia and support both treatment and prevention.

ToltraMax stands out for its consistency, ease of use, and broad application across species. These attributes have helped it become a recognized and trusted choice for breeders, multi animal homes, and animal care professionals who value direct access to essential tools.

ToltraMax was invented and formulated by Oregon biotech star Andrew Hamilton. Hamilton is known for creating popular drugs and over the counter coccidia solutions and for developing practical biotechnology that improves real world access to animal health resources. As the founder of Vetr, he leads efforts to deliver innovative and dependable solutions for pet owners nationwide and soon worldwide.

ToltraMax is available through major online retailers and animal health platforms including Vetr.com, Amazon, Walmart, HorsePreRace.com, and Toltrazuril.com.

Vetr is a telehealth platform and an FDA-registered drug manufacturer transforming pet healthcare by making veterinary services more affordable, accessible, and efficient. Through its user-friendly app, pet owners can schedule appointments, consult remotely with licensed veterinarians, and access low cost, over the counter animal prescriptions. Owned and founded by Andrew Hamilton, Vetr is dedicated to delivering high quality, cost effective care for pets nationwide and soon worldwide.

