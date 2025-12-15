DELI Group: Deli Egypt Factory Groundbreaking Ceremony Successfully Held, Opening a New Chapter in China-Egypt Cooperation

CAIRO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, 2025, Deli Group held the groundbreaking ceremony for its Egypt factory in the Ramadan 10th City Industrial Zone. The event marked a significant step in Deli's global expansion and reinforced the growing partnership between China and Egypt in the manufacturing sector. Egyptian government officials, Deli Group leadership, management representatives, and business partners gathered to witness this milestone.

The general manager of Deli intelligent manufacturing company stated that since its establishment in 1981, Deli Group has steadfastly adhered to the development strategy of "Innovation-Driven and Global Expansion." After more than 40 years of dedicated development, it has grown into a world-leading cultural and creative technology enterprise group covering multiple fields including digital printing, smart office solutions, power tools, office furniture, and stationery, with a marketing network spanning over 140 countries and regions worldwide. The decision to establish a presence in Egypt this time is based on its unique geographical location, continuously improved infrastructure, abundant labor resources, as well as the enormous industrial potential and investment appeal demonstrated under the national "Suez Canal Economic Zone" strategy.

The Egyptian Minister of Investment extended warm congratulations in his speech on the groundbreaking of the Deli Group's factory in Egypt. He expressed hope that the Deli Egypt factory would serve as a bridge to further promote cooperation between China and Egypt in areas such as technology exchange, talent development, and industrial chain coordination. This collaboration aims to support the intelligent and high-end upgrading of Egypt's manufacturing industry and achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes for both sides.

The Egypt factory represents a major strategic investment for Deli in the region. The project is planned to cover a total land area of approximately 160,000 square meters and will be developed into a comprehensive production base integrating intelligent manufacturing, modern warehousing, and efficient supply chain management. Expected to be completed and operational by December 2026, the factory will create 3000 local job opportunities in Egypt while significantly enhancing regional industrial supporting capabilities, injecting new vitality into Egypt's manufacturing sector.

As a key step in Deli's global expansion, the construction of the Egypt factory carries the important mission of deepening the Group's global manufacturing network and improving its international supply chain system. Moving forward, the Group will continue to advance its global manufacturing layout, refine its supply chain system, drive industrial upgrading through innovative technologies, and provide high-quality services guided by user needs. Deli remains committed to promoting the thriving development of the cultural and creative technology industry and contributing to the global presence of Chinese manufacturing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845093/11.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deli-egypt-factory-groundbreaking-ceremony-successfully-held-opening-a-new-chapter-in-china-egypt-cooperation-302641812.html