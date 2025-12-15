Celebrate the Season at MBK Center: Bangkok's Trusted Cultural Hub Offers Unique Thai Experiences and Premium Halal Choices for Global Travelers.

BANGKOK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MBK Center has launched its new campaign video, "Step into Thainess Shop like a Thai", blending Thailand's unique culture, lifestyle, and arts with the shopping experience. The initiative aims to boost tourism during the high season and promote MBK as a Cultural Shopping Destination. It focuses on appealing to all generations while spreading the warmth, charm, and friendliness of Thai shopping, alongside cultural events.

Miss Puttachad Srinisakorn, CMO of MBK Public Company Limited, stated that the campaign highlights tourists' voices. Research revealed that travelers value the unique experience of "Bargain like a Thai"-the friendly, smiling way of bargaining -which sets MBK apart from ordinary malls.

MBK Center's status as a must-visit destination is confirmed by numerous accolades, including the Travelers' Choice Awards 2025 in the Things to do in Bangkok category by Tripadvisor. Most recently, it received the Trusted Thailand certification from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, reaffirming its high safety and service standards.

MBK Center is a One-Stop Cultural Shopping Destination that caters to diverse lifestyles, offering everything from fashion and IT products to trendy souvenirs like the elephant pants and Muay Thai boxing shorts. Key offerings include:

Health & Wellness Hub: A dedicated zone (Floors 4-6) offering premium aesthetic clinics, spas, and wellness services, perfect for medical tourism travelers.





A dedicated zone (Floors 4-6) offering premium aesthetic clinics, spas, and wellness services, perfect for medical tourism travelers. Diverse Retail: Supermarkets and brand-name shops such as DON DON DONKI , EVEANDBOY , and Tops Market can be found throughout the center.





Supermarkets and brand-name shops such as , , and can be found throughout the center. World-Class Halal Dining: A diverse array of Halal-certified restaurants and the legendary Food Legends by MBK , ensuring comfort and variety for Muslim travelers .





A diverse array of Halal-certified restaurants and the legendary , ensuring comfort and variety for Muslim travelers Cultural Immersion: Exclusive, free-to-watch cultural showcases such as the majestic Khon Dance (last Thursday of the month) and thrilling Muay Thai Fight Nights (1st and last Wednesday of the month).





Exclusive, free-to-watch cultural showcases such as the majestic (last Thursday of the month) and thrilling (1st and last Wednesday of the month). Prayer Facilities: Conveniently located Prayer Rooms for men and women, providing a quiet and serene space for daily prayers."

MBK Center invites tourists to experience an authentic Thai shopping experience, embracing a blend of tradition and modernity. The campaign video, "Step into Thainess Shop like a Thai," presents real impressions from global visitors making every visit a memorable experience.

View the campaign video here:https://youtu.be/_8DchqpEKEE?si=UnjMYQaDRg65JnSN

For more activities and promotions, visit:https://www.mbk-center.co.th/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845125/MBK_Center.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrate-the-season-at-mbk-center-bangkoks-trusted-cultural-hub-offers-unique-thai-experiences-and-premium-halal-choices-for-global-travelers-302641870.html