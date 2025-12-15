Anzeige
Sampo plc's share buybacks 12 December 2025

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 15 December 2025 at 8:30 am EET

Sampo plc's share buybacks 12 December 2025

On 12 December 2025, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
--AQEU
--CEUX
--TQEX
261,21910.00XHEL
TOTAL261,21910.00

* rounded to two decimals

On 5 November 2025, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 150 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 6 November 2025, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 6,652,426 Sampo A shares representing 0.25 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.


On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_12_12_2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6fc616aa-ab75-4d25-9df9-2b4fa0fe46c9)

