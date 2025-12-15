Sinch AB: Sinch appoints Lindy Puttkammer as new Chief Human Resources Officer

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), today announced the appointment of Lindy Puttkammer as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), reporting to CEO Laurinda Pang, effective January 1, 2026.

Since joining Sinch in 2024, Puttkammer has served as Head of HR Americas and, most recently, also led the company's global Compensation and Benefits function. Prior to Sinch, she spent more than a decade at Lumen Technologies, where she held several senior leadership roles including Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Vice President of Human Resources. She holds a Master of Education (M.Ed.) with a specialization in HR Studies from Colorado State University.

"It is always a special moment when we are able to promote an exceptional leader from within our own organization," said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. "Lindy's deep understanding of our culture and business, combined with her comprehensive expertise, makes her the ideal person to lead our HR department forward. I am confident that she will build on our success and continue to develop our global talent."

The appointment follows the announcement that the current CHRO, Christina Raaschou, will be leaving Sinch to take on a new professional challenge. She will remain in her role until the end of February 2026 to ensure a smooth handover.

"We are immensely grateful for Christina's leadership and the significant contributions she has made during her four years at Sinch. She has been a driving force in our success, particularly in the vital work of integrating our acquisitions. Her efforts have been crucial in shaping our people, our culture, and our company. We wish her all the best in her next chapter," said Laurinda Pang.

