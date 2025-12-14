Rocket Lab Corporation: Mission Success: Rocket Lab Deploys First Dedicated Launch for Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

MAHIA, New Zealand, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its first dedicated mission for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) - a pivotal marker of Electron's global importance for regular, reliable, and dedicated access to space.

The "RAISE And Shine" mission lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand on December 14, 2025 at 03:09 UTC / 16:09 NZDT to successfully deploy the agency's RApid Innovative payload demonstration SatellitE-4 (RAISE-4) spacecraft: a demonstration of eight technologies developed by private companies, universities, and research institutions throughout Japan. The mission was the first of two dedicated missions for JAXA's Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration Program, an initiative by the agency to demonstrate new and innovative capabilities and technologies developed by Japan's space economy.

Rocket Lab's successful launch for JAXA reflects the growing integration of commercial companies into national space programs both domestically and internationally. As the established small launch leader in the United States, Electron is also the preferred choice for reliable small launch globally, with its second upcoming mission for JAXA scheduled for launch in Q1 2026. A dedicated Electron launch for the European Space Agency (ESA) is also planned for launch in the new year, further highlighting Electron's international demand.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: "This dedicated mission delivered precision and reliability for one of the world's most respected space agencies, and we couldn't be prouder of supporting JAXA with the dedicated access to space needed to support the growth of Japan's aerospace economy. We're proud to continue delivering the responsiveness and performance that Japan's satellite operators have come to rely on."

"RAISE And Shine" was Rocket Lab's 19th launch of the year: an extension of the Company's new Electron annual launch record established just last month with two back-to-back missions launched in 48 hours. Rocket Lab's next launch of 2025 is scheduled to take place from Launch Complex 2 this month and will be announced in the coming days.

"RAISE And Shine" launch images: Flight 77 | RAISE & Shine | Flickr

"RAISE And Shine" launch webcast: Rocket Lab - 'RAISE and Shine' Launch for JAXA - YouTube

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.