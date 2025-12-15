Appointment of François Michel as Chief Executive Officer of the GTT Group

Paris, 15 December 2025 - The GTT Group announces the appointment of François Michel as Chief Executive Officer, effective 5 January 2026, thereby restoring a dissociated governance structure.

This decision was taken unanimously by the Board of Directors of the Group at its meeting held on 13 December 2025.

Following a demanding selection process, the Board of Directors selected François Michel for his managerial experience, his strong command of the technological challenges specific to GTT and its industry, as well as for his strategic vision.

In his new role, François Michel will be responsible for continuing the implementation of GTT's strategy, strengthening technological innovation and operational excellence, while supporting the Group's diversification efforts and development.

Catherine Ronge, Chair of the GTT Group's Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee, said: "The Board conducted a rigorous selection process. The appointment of François Michel reflects our determination to provide GTT with a Chief Executive Officer capable of mobilising teams and addressing the major technological challenges ahead."

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am delighted by the appointment of François Michel as Chief Executive Officer of GTT. His experience and strategic vision will enable the Group to open a new chapter in its development, building on a trajectory shaped over many years around innovation and excellence. I am confident that he will extend and strengthen this momentum. I look forward to supporting him as he takes up his new responsibilities, in line with the long-term vision that guides GTT's actions."

François Michel said: "I am honoured by the confidence placed in me by GTT's Board of Directors and its Chairman. I fully appreciate the responsibility entrusted to me at a time of profound transformation in the energy sector. I very much look forward to joining the GTT teams and contributing to the Group's technological and international reach."

Biography of François Michel

A graduate of École Polytechnique and École des Mines, François Michel, aged 46, began his career in the Marine and Power activities of the Alstom group.

He then joined the French Ministry of Economy and Finance and later the International Monetary Fund in Washington, where he worked on international economic stability issues.

In 2009, he joined the office of the President of the French Republic as a technical adviser, responsible for public finances.

He subsequently joined the Saint-Gobain group in 2012 as Director of Strategy and Planning, before going on to hold executive positions within several of the Group's international subsidiaries.

Since 2022, he has served as Managing Director - Chief Executive Officer of John Cockerill, a technology group active in the fields of energy, defence, green hydrogen, metallurgy, and industrial services. Under his leadership, the John Cockerill group accelerated both its international and technological growth, with the signing of several strategic partnerships.

François Michel is married. He and his American wife have two children.

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels' economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

