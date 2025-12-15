XPENG Kick-Starts Local EV Production in Malaysia, Marking Strategic Milestone in ASEAN Expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG (the "Company", NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868) has officially entered into a strategic partnership with Malaysian manufacturing group EP Manufacturing Berhad ("EPMB") to launch localized production initiatives in Malacca, Malaysia. This collaboration, with mass production set to begin in 2026, marks XPENG's third project of its kind globally and its second in the Asia-Pacific region.

Following the company's manufacturing projects in Indonesia and Austria, the new facility in Malaysia is designed to synergize with XPENG's existing operations in Europe and other Asia-Pacific markets, forming an integrated ecosystem encompassing localized production, sales, charging services, and user operations to accelerate deep market penetration.

Through this partnership, XPENG will leverage EPMB's extensive local manufacturing expertise, proven production capacity, and deep market knowledge to produce advanced intelligent EVs tailored to Malaysian and ASEAN consumer needs. Localized production will enable XPENG to deepen its integration into the regional market, enhance responsiveness, and strengthen its competitive edge.

The collaboration aligns with the Malaysian government's vision for a green economy and the development of high-end manufacturing capabilities. It is expected to contribute to the upgrading of Malaysia's new energy vehicle (NEV) industrial ecosystem and create skilled employment opportunities locally.

"Establishing local production project in Malaysia is a significant milestone in XPENG's global strategy and underscores our long-term commitment to the ASEAN region," said James Wu, Vice President, XPENG. "EPMB's proven capabilities and shared vision make them an ideal partner. This initiative allows us to be closer to our customers, accelerate market responsiveness, and systematically introduce our intelligent technologies, driving forward our mission of 'Democratizing Technology' on a global scale."

"We are thrilled to partner with XPENG, a global leader in smart EV technology," said Hamidon bin Abdullah, Founder and Executive Chairman of EPMB. "This strategic alliance combines EPMB's over four decades of automotive manufacturing excellence and local insights with XPENG's cutting-edge intelligence and electrification innovations. Together, we are committed to delivering high-quality, intelligent EVs to Malaysian consumers and supporting the nation's sustainable industrial ambitions."

XPENG has been rapidly expanding its global footprint. From January to November 2025, the Company's overseas deliveries reached 39,773 units, reflecting a 95% year-on-year increase. Its sales and service network now spans 52 countries and regions worldwide, with 321 overseas outlets. The Malaysia production project will synergize with XPENG's existing operations in Europe and other Asia-Pacific markets, forming an integrated ecosystem encompassing localized production, sales, charging services, and user operations to accelerate deep market penetration.

About EP Manufacturing Berhad (EPMB)

EPMB is a diversified investment holding group with core businesses in automotive manufacturing and engineering. With over 40 years of experience as a Tier 1 supplier to international automotive brands, EPMB possesses mature quality control systems, extensive component manufacturing expertise, and a verified vehicle assembly facility in Malacca. The Group is committed to advancing Malaysia's manufacturing landscape through strategic partnerships and innovation.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

