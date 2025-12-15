JZ Capital Partners Limited - Disposal of interest in TierPoint

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Disposal of interest in TierPoint

15 December 2025

JZ Capital Partners Limited, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European microcap companies and US real estate, is pleased to provide an update in relation to its interest in the secondary fund, JZHL Secondary Fund LP (the " Secondary Fund"), to which JZCP sold its interests in certain US microcap portfolio companies in 2020 (the " Secondary Sale").

JZCP is pleased to announce that the Secondary Fund has sold its interest in TierPoint, for consideration approximately equivalent to the net asset value of the Secondary Fund's interest, which entitled JZCP to a distribution amount of approximately US$6.2 million in cash in relation to the sale.

The Company will make further announcements in relation to any further distributions of the Secondary Fund as and when appropriate.

