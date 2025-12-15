Vault Ventures Plc - Placing, Launch of Vault Accelerator and PDMRs

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

15 December 2025

Vault Ventures PLC

("Vault or the "Company")

Placing, Launch of Vault Accelerator and PDMRs

Vault Ventures Plc(AQSE: VULT), a publicly traded technology development company focused on blockchain, AI and augmented reality, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised £555,000 through an over-subscribed equity placing (the Placing). The Company will issue 55,500,000 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Ordinary Shares) in the Company (Placing Shares) at a price of 1 pence per new Ordinary Share (the Issue Price).

This Placing supports the Company's shift from a project by project approach to building a structured, scalable engine for early-stage value creation. The proceeds will strengthen working capital and enable the formal launch of the Vault Accelerator, which is expected to play a central role in generating recurring programme income and longer-term asset growth for shareholders.

As part of the Placing, a total of 111,000,000 warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares in the Company will be issued to the placees (Placing Warrants). Each placee is entitled to receive two Placing Warrants for each Placing Share subscribed for. The Placing Warrants have an exercise price of 1 pence per Ordinary Share and are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issue. Additionally, 1,020,000 warrants will be issued to the broker, Capital Plus Partners Limited, exercisable at the Placing price over 3 years.

Launch of Vault Accelerator

Following a successful survey of market interest and multiple rounds of engagement with prospective participants, the Company is pleased to announce that the Vault Accelerator is now in its final stages of implementation.

The Accelerator is a central pillar of Vault's long-term strategy. It is designed to position the Company as an active participant in early-stage value creation, rather than operating solely as a technology development and holding vehicle. By engaging with high-potential technology companies at formative stages, Vault aims to generate recurring programme income while selectively building a portfolio of minority equity positions with the potential for longer-term asset growth.

The Accelerator will focus on advanced and frontier technologies aligned with Vault's core thematic priorities, including blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and early-stage quantum computing and quantum-adjacent technologies aligned with long-term commercial and security use cases. Early exposure at the accelerator stage allows Vault to engage with these technologies before value inflection points are priced in, while maintaining a disciplined, minority-investment approach consistent with the Company's long-term capital strategy.

Market interest in the initiative has been strong, with a significant number of early-stage teams engaging with the Company following its initial call for interest. A shortlist of candidates is now progressing through the assessment process ahead of the formation of the first cohort.

The Vault Accelerator is designed to support startup companies in securing third-party funding and executing their scale-up and development strategies. Vault expects to generate revenue through the delivery of structured accelerator programmes, advisory support, and strategic guidance tailored to the needs of early-stage teams operating in complex and capital-intensive technology sectors.

The commercial model combines programme-based revenue with minority equity positions taken on a selective, case-by-case basis. This approach allows Vault to build a diversified portfolio of early-stage holdings while maintaining capital discipline and limiting balance sheet exposure. Over time, these positions may deliver capital appreciation as portfolio companies secure follow-on funding, form strategic partnerships, or progress towards commercial scale.

For Vault, the Accelerator provides a scalable framework for compounding value, intended to deliver:

Recurring revenue from programme and advisory activity

Portfolio appreciation through selective equity positions

Enhanced deal flow and early visibility into emerging technologies

Long-term potential for NAV growth driven by capital events across the portfolio

Comments from Brian Stockbridge, Chairman:

"The strong demand for this over-subscribed placing reflects investor confidence in Vault's strategic direction. The funds raised support our transition to a scalable early-stage value creation model and enable the launch of the Vault Accelerator, while the Company is also targeting opportunities in the quantum computing space as part of its evolving technology focus. In addition, Vault's treasury strength is underpinned by its holding of 818.85 ETH, currently valued at approximately £1.89 million, together with the Company's available cash, which in aggregate exceeds the Company's current market capitalisation. "

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market (the Admission). Dealings are expected to commence on or around 19 December 2025.

Following Admission, the Company's total issued and voting share capital will consist of 321,010,846 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Rule 4.6 Statement - Related Party Transaction

Brian Stockbridge, Chairman of the Company, together with a holding company in which he is a significant shareholder, has subscribed for a total of 7,500,000 Placing Shares. In addition, Derek Lew, Non-Executive Director, has subscribed for a total of 2,500,000 Placing Shares via his holding company.

Both Brian Stockbridge and Derek Lew participated in the Placing and are considered a "Related Party" as defined under the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook as a result of being directors of the Company. The subscription of shares and issuance of warrants relating to them therefore constitute a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 4.6 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

The remaining board of the Company confirms that, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, the related party transaction is fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of Vault Ventures are concerned.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://vaultplc.com

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.



Vault Ventures Plc

Brian Stockbridge

Non-executive Chairman





Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
Corporate Advisor

Corporate Advisor

Nick Michaels, Maya Klein Wassink





Capital Plus Partners Ltd
Broker

Broker

Dominic Berger

dpb@capplus.co.uk

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA")

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Brian Stockbridge 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vault Ventures Plc b) LEI 213800CBZ6E6WRDGV387 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares ? Identification Code GB00BJDPYD55 b) Nature of the transaction Shares subscription and Grant of warrants c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares subscription Price(s) Volume(s) £0.01 2,500,000 Grant of warrants Exercise Price(s) Volume(s) £0.01 5,000,000 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 2,500,000 Subscription Shares Warrants over 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares £0.01 for Shares subscription £0.01 for Grant of warrants e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2025 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Dark Horse Family Office Limited 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PCA of Director, Brian Stockbridge b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vault Ventures Plc b) LEI 213800CBZ6E6WRDGV387 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares ? Identification Code GB00BJDPYD55 b) Nature of the transaction Shares subscription and Grant of warrants c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares subscription Price(s) Volume(s) £0.01 5,000,000 Grant of warrants Exercise Price(s) Volume(s) £0.01 10,000,000 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 5,000,000 Subscription Shares Warrants over 10,000,000 Ordinary Shares £0.01 for Shares subscription £0.01 for Grant of warrants e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2025 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue