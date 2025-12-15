Syncron Inc: Syncron Expands Global Value-Added Reseller Program with Tridant Partnership in Australia and New Zealand

Partnership strengthens aftermarket operations and customer outcomes with local expertise and proven technology

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2025, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket Service Lifecycle Managementadding them to its global Value-Added Reseller. The agreement significantly expands Syncron's presence in Australia and New Zealand, reinforcing its commitment to helping local organizations unlock aftermarket growth.

Tridant brings deep experience in analytics and planning and performance management, with a local team that supports customers through a phased, scalable deployment model. Their expertise complements Syncron's mission to help manufacturers modernize aftermarket operations, improve service outcomes, and realize long-term value.

As a new VAR partner, Tridant will offer Syncron's advanced inventory planning and pricing solutions to manufacturers and distributors of all sizes across the region. The partnership will enable these companies to rapidly address key aftermarket challenges, such as parts availability, inventory complexity, and pricing accuracy, optimize service performance and accelerate digital transformation with measurable results.

"Tridant's deep regional expertise, combined with our best-in-class technology, empowers OEMs, distributors, and importers to unlock greater value from their aftermarket, driving reliable, high-margin revenue, brand loyalty and, ultimately, market share," said Rob Joseph, VP of the Global Partner Organization at Syncron.

"Collaborating with Syncron strengthens our ability to support manufacturers and distributors with aftermarket transformation across our region," said Peter Symons, Director at Tridant. "We're excited to help more companies take advantage of Syncron's scalable, enterprise-grade solutions built on decades of experience helping the world's leading manufacturers turn their aftermarket operations into a strategic growth lever."

The announcement aligns with Syncron's global growth strategy for 2026, which includes expanding its VAR ecosystem in key international markets to extend access to its industry-leading aftermarket solutions.

"Global expansion is core to our growth strategy and our partners play a critical role in making it happen," said Claire Rychlewski, Chief Revenue Officer at Syncron. "Partners like Tridant help us extend our reach, deepen local engagement, and deliver the outcomes our customers care about-greater resilience, smarter operations, and long-term aftermarket revenue growth."

For more information, visit syncron.com/partners.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by increasing customer loyalty and optimizing aftermarket profitability. Syncron's integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management

About Tridant

Tridant is one of Australia's leading specialist consulting firms in Planning & Analytics, helping organizations transform, organize, and optimize their data, finance, and supply-chain planning processes using best-in-class technologies. With strong industry expertise and strategic technology partnerships, Tridant enables teams to improve operations, uncover insights, and make smarter, data-driven decisions. For more information, visit tridant.com.



Press Contact Faye Baker faye.baker@syncron.com