Zoomex Lab Sponsors Web3 Year-End Gala: Seoul 2025, Ushering in a 'User-First' Payment Era for 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GRID will host the annual Web3 Year-End Gala: Seoul 2025 on December 18 in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam, with strategic sponsorship from global digital asset trading platform Zoomex Lab and support from Tencent Cloud and media partner Coinness.

Themed 'A Night of Innovation, Influence & Impact', the Gala aims to connect Korea's dynamic market with international trends, showcasing how Web3 can seamlessly integrate into real-world payment systems and elevate user experience in 2026.

Key Highlights

Technology & Innovation: AI project Supernet will present infrastructure breakthroughs, demonstrating AI-driven Web3 payments with efficiency and seamlessness.

Platform Strategy: Zoomex Lab's Marketing Director will reveal the platform's 2026 roadmap, emphasizing intuitive user interactions and the 'user-first' philosophy.

Market Insights: DBN Media Korea will share the latest trends and insights within the Korean Web3 ecosystem.

High-Level Roundtable: 'Bridging Finance: Web3 Meets Real-World Payments'

Industry leaders, including the founder of Coinness, CEO of Xangle, and Zoomex Lab representatives, will explore regulatory opportunities, data compliance, and platform strategies, emphasizing exceptional user experience as the key driver for mainstream Web3 adoption.

Cross-Industry Excitement & International Stars

Sports Guest: A globally renowned athlete will appear as a mystery guest, highlighting Zoomex Lab's strength in sports marketing.

K-Dance Opening Show: Korea's popular girl group will energize the audience with a high-octane performance.

Web3 Trend Night: Top DJs including DJ Pluma, DJ SODA, and DJ Yena will deliver an international networking party with electrifying live music.

Multiple interactive raffles will award prizes including the latest iPhone 17 Pro, Haas F1 merchandise, and Golden Bitcoin collectibles, rewarding attendees for their support.

Web3 Year-End Gala: Seoul 2025 is by invitation only. Zoomex Lab invites guests to Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, on December 18 to experience innovation and celebrate the future of Web3 payments.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across 35+ countries and regions, offering 600+ trading pairs. With the core values of 'Simple × User-Friendly × Fast', the platform is committed to delivering high-performance, low-barrier trading experiences. By optimizing the matching engine and user interaction processes, Zoomex supports millisecond-level order execution and enhances usability through a minimalist interface.

As the official partner of the Haas F1 team, Zoomex demonstrates speed, precision, and cutting-edge technology both on the track and in trading. Zoomex is also proud to announce a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, further strengthening brand image and user trust through his professional spirit and global influence.

The platform also prioritizes security and compliance, holding regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, US MSB, US NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has undergone audits by blockchain security firm Hacken. With flexible identity verification and a free trading system, Zoomex is building a faster, safer, and more accessible trading environment for users worldwide.

