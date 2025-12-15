FLSmidth A/S: FLS selected as technology partner and supplier of all the main process technologies for a gold project in Ghana

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

15 December 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

Azumah Resources Gh Limited, has chosen FLS as its strategic technology partner and supplier of all major equipment and main process technologies for its Black Volta gold project development in Ghana, West Africa.

The order for the long-lead equipment and associated technical support services is valued at approximately DKK 235 million and was booked in Q4 2025. The equipment is due to be delivered during 2026, ahead of the mine start-up date in 2027.

As part of the long-lead equipment, FLS will supply the gyratory crushers, a raptor cone crusher, SAG and ball mill, a pre-leach thickener, screens, apron feeders and KREBS cyclones and pumps. The order also includes equipment for absorption, desorption and refining and detoxification.

FLS will also provide technical support to the EPC contractor during the detailed engineering phase and site support for erection and installation, start-up, commissioning and site training. In addition, the order includes spare parts as well as a performance guarantee for the process equipment.

"We are very happy to receive this complete flowsheet order for this key gold project and partner with the miner in the development of the first fully Ghanaian owned gold mine in Ghana", comments Julian Soles, Products Business Line President at FLS. "Our proven ability in providing an industry-leading and productivity maximising gold flowsheet combined with our capability to supply services and parts to this region throughout the lifecycle of the project were key factors in customer's decision to partner with FLS on this key project."

Azumah Resources Gh Limited said: "We are pleased to partner with a global market-leading supplier that has a proven track record of providing the critical equipment and support to gold processing projects around the world. We look forward to receiving and commissioning these efficient FLS technologies and the life cycle support that has become a hallmark of FLS."





