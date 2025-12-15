Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery Officially Opens

GEORGE TOWN, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / After more than two years of development since the signing of its main construction agreement in September 2023, the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery officially opened its doors today. Penang Chief Minister YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow and former Prime Minister of France, His Excellency Jean-Pierre Raffarin, attended the unveiling ceremony, marking the arrival of a new international arts institution in Penang founded upon the ideals of art, humanity and peace.

Rising eight storeys above the sea, the gallery is built on the mission of "Art for Peace." Housing a collection of over one thousand works, with more than four hundred pieces displayed throughout the year, the gallery presents a dynamic rotation of visual narratives and humanistic reflections. Its facilities include an art education centre, permanent exhibition floors, a special exhibition hall and an international collaboration conference room. The sixth floor also serves as an international exhibition platform that will welcome leading artists and curated projects from around the world, positioning the gallery as a hub for cross-cultural dialogue and artistic innovation.

Beyond presenting the significant works of Professor Lin Xiang Xiong, the gallery aims to foster sustained international artistic exchange through exhibitions, joint curatorial initiatives, forums and education programmes, gradually developing into an open, diverse and long-term cultural platform. "Civilisations are not defined by superiority or inferiority, but by their depth. Every culture is the crystallisation of its people's history and labour," Professor Lin said.

At the ceremony, Professor Lin was officially appointed to the Leaders for Peace Council, an international organisation founded by former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin. Dedicated to preventive diplomacy, civilisational dialogue and peace education, the organisation's mission resonates deeply with the gallery's vision. His appointment signifies the entry of artistic voices into the global peace agenda, further strengthening the gallery's role in cultural diplomacy.

Reflecting on the times, Professor Lin emphasised the importance of art in today's turbulent world. "In a world confronted by tension and conflict, art can steady emotions, elevate awareness and deepen understanding. Art cannot directly stop wars, but it can illuminate the mind. When countless points of light converge, darkness will eventually be dispelled," he said.

To commemorate its opening, the gallery is presenting the special exhibition Picasso and Lin Xiang Xiong: A Dialogue Across Time. Centred on the theme of "dialogue," the exhibition explores the artistic resonance between Picasso's modernist language and the Eastern cultural perspectives embedded in Professor Lin's works, addressing themes such as anti-war, anti-poverty and environmental consciousness in line with the gallery's mission of "Art for Peace."

Held on the same day, the Art for Peace International High-Level Art Forum gathered distinguished cultural, diplomatic and artistic leaders from UNESCO, France, Brazil, Japan, China and Malaysia for cross-civilisational conversations with Professor Lin. The forum comprised two thematic sessions - Governance & Peace and Arts & Peace - examining civilisational dialogue, cultural soft power, artistic responsibility and cross-cultural engagement. Discussions explored how art can foster understanding, support emotional healing and build meaningful exchanges amid global uncertainty.

During the forum, Professor Lin added, "Art is not merely aesthetic. It is the yeast of human civilisation, a force that records truth and preserves conscience. If art can become a bridge between civilisations, then the gallery must embrace the responsibility of fostering peace and mutual understanding. This is not just a personal aspiration, but a collective responsibility."

Located at The Light Waterfront in Penang, the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery is currently in its soft-opening phase and is open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday (closed on Mondays). During this initial period, tickets are available via on-site purchase, with online ticketing and reservation systems to be introduced progressively.

