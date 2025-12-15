The French government says PV swept its latest technology-neutral auction, with 36 projects totaling 507.7 MW awarded in the fourth round as prices fell and agrivoltaics gained ground.From pv magazine France France's Ministry for Ecological Transition has published the results of the fourth round of its technology-neutral renewables tender, selecting 36 projects with a combined capacity of 507.7 MW against a target of 500 MW. Photovoltaics accounted for all awarded capacity, marking the first time no wind projects were selected under the scheme. Agrivoltaic projects featured more prominently, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...