Climeon AB: Climeon Commissions All HeatPower 300 Units in the Six-Vessel Newbuild Series from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

Climeon has now completed the commissioning of all HeatPower 300 systems on the six-vessel series of energy-efficient container ships constructed by one of the world's largest shipbuilders, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD-HHI), in accordance with the order received in 2023. The installations have been carried out according to the shipyard's construction program, sea trials have been completed, and all systems are now fully operational. Several of the vessels are already in commercial operation with Climeon's systems generating sustainable power on board.

Strengthened Position in Large-Scale Marine Installations

The completion of this multi-vessel installation demonstrates Climeon's capability to deliver and commission ORC-based waste heat recovery systems in major newbuild programs. The project serves as a strong reference for shipowners and shipyards seeking modern, sustainable technologies for waste heat recovery at sea. Execution by HD-HHI, one of the world's largest shipbuilders in one of the leading shipbuilding nations, further strengthens this reference.

"By delivering on a project of this scale, we demonstrate clear results: our ORC technology performs in real-world operation and creates measurable value on board," said Lena Sundquist, CEO of Climeon. "We also see that this success is driving demand, with an increasing number of inquiries from both shipyards and shipowners who want to integrate our systems to save fuel and reduce CO2 emissions."

Efficient ORC Integration Supporting Shipyard Workflows

The HeatPower 300 is delivered as a factory-tested, modular unit with a limited number of interface points, simplifying installation and commissioning in newbuild projects. The Climeon system is connected to the engine's jacket cooling water circuit via a separate loop, with the option to add steam when available to increase the temperature of the hot water supplied to the ORC unit.

Delivering Practical Efficiency Benefits in Commercial Operation

HeatPower 300 offers high efficiency at low temperatures and provides ship owners with a cost-effective solution for improving onboard energy efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and thereby lowering both emissions and operating costs. Climeon's solution can be applied regardless of the vessel's selected fuel strategy. The autonomous control system continuously optimizes electricity production based on factors such as engine load, ambient and seawater temperatures, and available waste heat.

Several vessels in the series are already demonstrating these benefits in commercial operation, further strengthening Climeon's position as a leading provider of ORC-based waste-heat recovery technology for the global maritime industry.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lena Sundquist, CEO, Climeon

+46 708 345 228

Lena.sundquist@climeon.com

About Climeon AB (publ)

Climeon is a Swedish product company operating within the energy technology sector. Climeon's proprietary technology, the Climeon HeatPower system, uses an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) process to convert low-temperature heat into clean, carbon free electricity. Providing access to dependable and cost-effective sustainable power, HeatPower enables industries to increase energy efficiency, decrease fuel consumption, and reduce emissions. As a non-weather-dependent source of green energy, HeatPower has the potential to diversify and safeguard the renewable energy mix and, therefore, accelerate the global transition to a net-zero future. Climeon's B shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is a Certified Adviser. Learn more at climeon.com.

Image Attachments

Photo: Adobe Stock