Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma announce changes to strengthen European and International organisation

Lund, Sweden, December 15, 2025. Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), today announced a reorganization of its European and International Commercial and Medical Affairs operations, effective December 11, 2025. This action follows a comprehensive review of the European commercial operations over the past months, as referenced in the CEO letter of the Q3 Jan-Sept interim report. The review identified key areas for improvement and investment aimed at addressing recent challenges and enhancing performance and predictability in 2026.

New Leadership Appointment

As part of these changes, Hansa has appointed Max Sakajja as Vice President, General Manager Europe and International, effective immediately. Max will lead both the Commercial and Medical Affairs organizations across the regions and will report to Maria Törnsén, Chief Operating Officer and US President.

Max joined Hansa in 2017 and has held senior roles across corporate strategy and, most recently, as VP International Markets, where Max successfully led Hansa's alliances in Eastern Europe and MENA and established the company's presence in Australia. Prior to joining Hansa, Max held strategy and corporate development roles in the life sciences industry. Max holds an M.Sc. in Biotechnology Engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.

Operational Enhancements

In addition to this leadership change, Hansa is implementing operational adjustments designed to improve overall performance, strengthen accountability, enhance collaboration, and simplify decision-making.

Commitment to Growth

"These changes reflect our commitment and focus on the continued growth in Europe and the UK, as well as initiating a more significant change management plan to improve transparency and forecasting," said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander. "We believe these steps will enable us to improve overall performance in the medium term and position us for sustainable revenue growth and greater predictability in 2026 and beyond."

