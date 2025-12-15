Anzeige
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
15-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

15/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount      Security Description                    Listing Category     ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Triple Point Venture VCT Plc 
 
378583      Venture Shares of 1p each; fully paid            Closed-ended investment  GB00BDTYGZ09 --  
                                       funds 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
126000      Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
75000       Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid   Debt and debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
15000       Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Capital Limited 
 
8909303      Common Shares of USD0.0001 each; fully paid         Equity shares (commercial BMG022411000 --  
                                       companies) 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
554000      Physical Silver ETC; fully paid               Debt and debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
52000       Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid              Debt and debt-like    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
50000       iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid            Debt and debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
35000000000    9.95% Notes due 15/12/2027; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and debt-like    XS3251522143 --  
         denominations of MNT100,000,000 each)            securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
24000       Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; Debt and debt-like    DE000A2T0VS9 --  
         fully paid                         securities 
 
 
23000       Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080;  Debt and debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
         fully paid                         securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
30000       21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC);   Debt and debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
         fully paid                         securities 

Issuer Name: Alkemy Capital Investments PLC 
 
90572       Ordinary Shares of GBP0.02 each; fully paid         Equity shares       GB00BMD6C023 --  
                                       (transition) 

Issuer Name: First Tin PLC 
 
90000000     Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid        Equity shares       GB00BNR45554 --  
                                       (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
40000       WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
115000      WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
16300       CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities;   Debt and debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
         fully paid                         securities 
 
 
2400       CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities;   Debt and debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
         fully paid                         securities 
 
 
43870       CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
24000       CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
1250000      Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
125000000     8.00% Notes due 08/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and debt-like    XS2875795945 --  
         denominations of BRL5,000 each)               securities 
 
 
60000000     Callable 4.69% Notes due 15/12/2035; fully paid;      Debt and debt-like    XS3252346526 --  
         (Registered in denominations of USD1,000,000 each)     securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
500        WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid              Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
7500       WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like    JE00BP2PWW32 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
15000       WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KY328 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
8100       WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                Debt and debt-like    JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
102000      WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
29000       WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid             Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KY435 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
2000       WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
17000       WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
36600       WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
191700      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like    JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
13100       WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid  Debt and debt-like    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
20284800     WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
7500       ETFS Longer WTI Crude Oil Individual Securities; fully   Standard Debt       JE00B24DLX86 --  
         paid. 
 
 
54400       WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid            Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
3376       WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                Debt and debt-like    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
33000       WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
114201      WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid          Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KYG56 --
                                       securities 
 
 
122900      WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid           Debt and debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
4500       WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid          Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KY989 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
230        WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD; fully paid          Debt and debt-like    JE00B68GRJ90 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
145000      Leverage Shares 3x Amazon ETP Securities due 04/06/2070;  Debt and debt-like    IE00BK5BZQ82 --  
         fully paid                         securities 
 
 
13000       IncomeShares 20+ Year Treasury (TLT) Options ETP; fully   Debt and debt-like    XS3068771271 --  
         paid                            securities 
 
 
48000       Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    XS2337090851 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
7000       Leverage Shares 3x Long Broadcom (AVGO) ETP Securities due Debt and debt-like    XS3068789307 --  
         15/09/2075; fully paid                   securities 
 
 
19000       Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities;   Debt and debt-like    XS2595673190 --  
         fully paid                         securities 
 
 
1000       Leverage Shares 3x Long Intel (INTC) ETP Securities due 15/ Debt and debt-like    XS3068788838 --  
         09/2075; fully paid                     securities 
 
 
27000       Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid   Debt and debt-like    XS2970736489 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
4720       Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; Debt and debt-like    IE00BK5BZV36 --  
         fully paid                         securities 
 
 
14000       Leverage Shares 3x Netflix ETP Securities due 04/06/2070;  Debt and debt-like    XS2675739135 --  
         fully paid                         securities 
 
 
82000       Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    XS2820604770 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
550        Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like    XS2663694680 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
205000      Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like    XS2757381400 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
350000      Leverage Shares 5x Long 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP     Debt and debt-like    XS2595672036 --  
         Securities; fully paid                   securities 
 
 
450000      Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like    XS2399364152 --  
         paid                            securities 

Issuer Name: AVIVA PLC 
 
2000000 (Block  Ordinary Shares of 32 17/19p each; fully paid        Equity shares (commercial GB00BPQY8M80 --  
Listing)                                   companies) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
2500       WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid          Debt and debt-like    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
14000       WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities;   Debt and debt-like    JE00BQRFDY49 --  
         fully paid                         securities 
 
 
11000       WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid         Debt and debt-like    JE00B588CD74 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
135000      WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid            Debt and debt-like    JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
76400       WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid          Debt and debt-like    JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
565000      WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid           Debt and debt-like    JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
7500       WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like    JE00B6RV6N28 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
5000       WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid  Debt and debt-like    JE00B766LB87 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 
 
250000000     Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2026; fully paid;       Debt and debt-like    XS3252376192 --  
         (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each)     securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 
 
100000      WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like    JE00B7VG2M16 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
460000      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like    IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
75000       WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid  Debt and debt-like    IE00BMTM6D55 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
870000      WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    XS2819843900 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
50000       WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like    IE00B8JVMZ80 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
600000      WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily    Debt and debt-like    XS2819843736 --  
         Leveraged; fully paid                    securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 411284 
EQS News ID:  2245140 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
