DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 15-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 15/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Triple Point Venture VCT Plc 378583 Venture Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment GB00BDTYGZ09 -- funds Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 126000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 75000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 15000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: Capital Limited 8909303 Common Shares of USD0.0001 each; fully paid Equity shares (commercial BMG022411000 -- companies) Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 554000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities 52000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities 50000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 35000000000 9.95% Notes due 15/12/2027; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3251522143 -- denominations of MNT100,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 24000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- fully paid securities 23000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- fully paid securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 30000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 -- fully paid securities Issuer Name: Alkemy Capital Investments PLC 90572 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.02 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BMD6C023 -- (transition) Issuer Name: First Tin PLC 90000000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BNR45554 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 40000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 115000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 16300 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- fully paid securities 2400 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- fully paid securities 43870 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities 24000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 1250000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 125000000 8.00% Notes due 08/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS2875795945 -- denominations of BRL5,000 each) securities 60000000 Callable 4.69% Notes due 15/12/2035; fully paid; Debt and debt-like XS3252346526 -- (Registered in denominations of USD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 500 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities 7500 WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BP2PWW32 -- securities 15000 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 8100 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities 102000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 29000 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities 2000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 17000 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 36600 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 191700 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 13100 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 20284800 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 7500 ETFS Longer WTI Crude Oil Individual Securities; fully Standard Debt JE00B24DLX86 -- paid. 54400 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 3376 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 33000 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 114201 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 122900 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 4500 WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY989 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 230 WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B68GRJ90 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 145000 Leverage Shares 3x Amazon ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZQ82 -- fully paid securities 13000 IncomeShares 20+ Year Treasury (TLT) Options ETP; fully Debt and debt-like XS3068771271 -- paid securities 48000 Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337090851 -- securities 7000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Broadcom (AVGO) ETP Securities due Debt and debt-like XS3068789307 -- 15/09/2075; fully paid securities 19000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like XS2595673190 -- fully paid securities 1000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Intel (INTC) ETP Securities due 15/ Debt and debt-like XS3068788838 -- 09/2075; fully paid securities 27000 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2970736489 -- securities 4720 Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZV36 -- fully paid securities 14000 Leverage Shares 3x Netflix ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; Debt and debt-like XS2675739135 -- fully paid securities 82000 Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2820604770 -- securities 550 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities 205000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities 350000 Leverage Shares 5x Long 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP Debt and debt-like XS2595672036 -- Securities; fully paid securities 450000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2399364152 -- paid securities Issuer Name: AVIVA PLC 2000000 (Block Ordinary Shares of 32 17/19p each; fully paid Equity shares (commercial GB00BPQY8M80 -- Listing) companies) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 2500 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 14000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- fully paid securities 11000 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities 135000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 76400 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities 565000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 7500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 -- securities 5000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 250000000 Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2026; fully paid; Debt and debt-like XS3252376192 -- (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 100000 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 460000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities 75000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 -- securities 870000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities 50000 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JVMZ80 -- securities 600000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 -- Leveraged; fully paid securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 411284 EQS News ID: 2245140 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245140&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)