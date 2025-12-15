Another large-scale PV facility is now operating at full capacity in the Australian state of Queensland, as Greek energy company Metlen Energy and Metals has officially activated the 120 MW Munna Creek Solar Farm.From pv magazine Australia Metlen Energy and Metals, formerly known as Mytilineos, announced that its 120 MW Munna Creek Solar Farm near Gympie in southeast Queensland has completed commissioning and is now fully operational. The facility is the second solar farm in Queensland to declare its completion within a week after Acciona Energía announced its 380 MW Aldoga Solar Farm had officially ...

